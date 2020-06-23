First Minister Arlene Foster leads tributes to mark Armed Forces Day

From left, Junior Minister Gordon Lyons, First Minister Arlene Foster, Anne Donaghy, CEO of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, HM Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim David McCorkell, Mayor Cllr Peter Johnston, and Deputy Mayor Cllr Andrew Wilson

First Minister Arlene Foster joined in the annual tribute to Armed Forces during a ceremony hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council yesterday.

Mrs Foster and her Junior Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA, were among a small group of dignitaries, including the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, Mayor Cllr Peter Johnston, and representatives from the Armed Forces, who attended the socially distanced commemoration.

The event marked the start of this year's Armed Forces Day celebrations with the flying of the Armed Forces Flag at council buildings in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, events across the UK have been scaled back or will take place virtually.

Mrs Foster said: "I consider it an honour to be part of this act of celebration and thanksgiving for our Armed Forces. I am pleased to join representatives of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, alongside those present from Armed Forces, as we stand in fellowship with people across the UK and beyond to mark Armed Forces Day.

"This event always brings a range of emotions, but the overriding sense today is of pride - pride in our Armed Forces and appreciation for the great work they have done and continue to do."

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Peter Johnston added: "Our borough has a long and proud connection with our Armed Forces, and I was delighted this year to welcome the First Minister and her Junior Minister, along with the other distinguished guests, as we marked the start of the 2020 Armed Forces Day celebrations."