First Minister-designate Paul Givan pledges to ‘get to work’ but new DUP team criticised by Dodds and Weir

First Minister-designate Paul Givan has pledged to “get to work” taking on the challenges facing Northern Ireland after being nominated by Edwin Poots to replace Arlene Foster.

Not all in the party are happy, however, with outgoing ministers Diane Dodds and Peter Weir hitting out at the lack of “healing and reaching out” displayed in the reshuffle.

Mr Poots announced his new team on Twitter and at Stormont on Tuesday afternoon, first confirming committee appointments, followed by ministerial posts.

The roles will only be designated at this stage, with the appointments post-dated to take effect on Monday.

Mr Givan will take up the post in the Executive Office, while Gary Middleton will be Junior Minister.

Paul Frew will be Economy Minister, taking over from Diane Dodds, while Michelle McIlveen will replace Peter Weir as Education Minister.

Lagan Valley MLA Mr Givan said the role comes with “huge responsibility”.

“We have a huge task when it comes to tackling our waiting lists and we need to get to work," he said.

"What we now need is an effective transition that needs to take place next week so that we have that smooth delivery of governance."

He also paid tribute to former party leaders Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster, who he referred to as “giants of unionism”.

Mr Poots also thanked his outgoing team for their work.

Deputy leader Paula Bradley will remain chair of the Communities Committee, while Mervyn Storey has been picked as chair of the Justice Committee, taking over from Mr Givan.

The new Infrastructure Committee chair will be Jonathan Buckley, taking over from Ms McIlveen, and William Humphrey will continue to chair the Public Accounts Committee.

Christopher Stalford is to become vice chair of the Standards and Privileges committee and Principal Deputy Speaker, while Tom Buchanan has been picked as vice chair of the Committee on Procedures.

Keith Buchanan will be appointed vice chair of the Finance Committee, while Junior Minister Gordon Lyons will be the vice chair of the Health Committee. David Hilditch is to become vice chair of the Infrastructure Committee,

Meanwhile, Pam Cameron is set to take up the role as chair of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee, replacing Christopher Stalford, while William Irwin will become vice chair of the Audit Committee.

Outgoing Education Minister Peter Weir congratulate his successor, but added: “There are some great appointments but disappointed to leave education, and in the balance of appointments it is sad there is little sign of healing or reaching out.”

Diane Dodds also voiced concern, added: “It is regrettable however that the new team announced today does not match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together.

"Unionism can only grow if it is generous, inclusive and encourages as many pro-Union voters to the cause as possible. I will continue in my efforts to safeguard the Union and make Northern Ireland the best place to live, work and invest.”

Both these statements were retweeted by one-time DUP leadership hopeful Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who just this week claimed a “purge” of party members is taking place under the new regime. Ms Dodds’ message was also retweeted by Arlene Foster.

The outgoing First Minister previously said she would step down from the role once the new ministerial team is nominated. Once she does formally resign, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will be automatically removed from her post, under the power-sharing rules.

Both parties will then have a week to re-nominate to each position, however a Stormont collapse or snap election could be called if either the DUP or Sinn Fein declines to re-nominate.

There have been reports that Sinn Fein could seek assurances from Mr Poots on Irish language legislation, as pledged in the New Decade New Approach deal, before nominating a deputy First Minister.

Paul Givan (39) has a long-standing relationship with Mr Poots, having began working for him as a part-time assistant while a student.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood sent his best wishes to the new team, but said that a change in attitudes will be needed to deliver for Northern Ireland.

“The faces may be changing but the people in power are still the same. The DUP and Sinn Fein have been joint heads of government for 14 years,” he said.

"We have already started to see a lurch back to the same old politics of division and deadlock. People deserve something better. I hope that we see a change in attitude and a step change in delivery. Anything less is more of the same and it isn’t good enough.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “The test now is to deliver on the promises in NDNA and ensure the remainder of this mandate is focused on making progress for everyone.”

Speaking prior to the announcement, UUP Health Minister Robin Swann said, regardless of who is First Minister, it will not detract him from doing his job.

——"The internal workings of the DUP will be up to the DUP, but what we need is a functioning Executive no matter who is at the helm of it an Executive that realises we work the best when we work together as the five parties,” he said.

"We have seen that through Covid and we’ll see that as we start to challenge the additional risks and challenges coming out of the pandemic, whether they be health-based, economy or societal. It will only work when all our ministers are working together.”