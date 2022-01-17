First Minister Paul Givan has not joined Presbyterian Church, according to DUP

First Minister Paul Givan has not joined the Presbyterian Church, according to the DUP.

Mr Givan, who resigned from the Free Presbyterian Church late last year, was pictured at a vigil for murdered Co Offaly woman Asling Murphy at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church on Sunday evening.

His appearance at the event, which was organised by Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood, gave rise to speculation that Mr Givan had joined the church.

But a DUP spokesman told the Belfast Telegraph that Mr Givan was "just in attendance as a local MLA".

Although the First Minister parted company with the Free Presbyterian Church in November 2021, he has never officially confirmed his resignation.

A retired leading minister from the church that the late DUP leader Ian Paisley founded claimed at the time that he had been made aware that the Lagan Valley Assembly man had left following a dispute over his attendance at the cross-community Northern Ireland centenary service in Armagh.

Rev Ivan Foster, a one-time prominent member of the DUP, said Mr Givan had tendered his resignation after speaking to Free Presbyterian Church elders in Lisburn.

Mr Givan had been criticised by church members for his attendance at the ecumenical service last October.

When approached about the resignation, he would neither confirm nor deny it had happened, adding that it was “an issue that I don’t intend to make public commentary about”.

At the time, the DUP said the matter of Mr Givan’s religion was a private one for him.

In an interview with BBC Radio Ulster last year, Mr Givan said: “This is, for me, an issue where first and foremost, I regard the Gospel as being of fundamental importance.

“My own personal circumstances are secondary to that.

“I would never want to say anything in a public way that would diminish that Gospel witness.”

Mr Givan has stood by his decision to attend the centenary event.

“When the invitation came in it was obviously something I considered, and I took the view that it was appropriate for me, as First Minister, to attend,” he said.

Mr Givan’s resignation means that there are now fewer than 10 DUP MLAs who call themselves Free Presbyterians.

Although the church and Northern Ireland’s biggest political party were never officially linked, most of the early DUP members were from a Free Presbyterian background

In recent years, however, the two bodies have grown apart.

The first major schism came when Mr Paisley opted to become Northern Ireland First Minister and enter a devolved government with Sinn Fein.

The church handed Rev Paisley an ultimatum of either renouncing his position as First Minister or quitting his role as moderator, which he had held for 57 years.

Rev Paisley chose politics and served as First Minister alongside the late Martin McGuinness of Sinn Fein as Deputy First Minister.

The Free Presbyterian Church was also highly critical of the DUP’s choice of Alison Bennington, a lesbian, as an Antrim and Newtownabbey council candidate, in 2019.

In a statement about Ms Bennington, the church said that it “underlines its opposition to all martial and sexual relationships outside the covenant of Biblical marriage”.

It added: “Therefore, as a church, we are saddened by the attempts of political parties to normalise and promote marital and sexual relationships that are in contravention of the clear teaching of scripture.”