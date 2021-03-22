First Ministers urged to publish £800k report into culture and flags

Contentious: a report on flags and identity was submitted eight months ago

The Assembly will today hear calls for the publication of a £800,000 report into flags, identity, culture and tradition in Northern Ireland which was submitted to the Executive eight months ago.

The long-awaited report, produced by a 15 strong Commission appointed back in 2016, was given to the First and Deputy First Ministers last July.

A motion criticising the Executive Office for the delay has been proposed by the Alliance Party.

Speaking ahead of the debate, South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: "We need the Executive Office to stop making excuses and start the real action. It is beyond parody that £800,000 of public money could be spent on a report for it to lie hidden from public scrutiny and subject to endless, unaccountable working groups.

"Also now concealed in the black hole of the Executive Office is the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, promised over a year ago but still delayed.

"Everything, from flags and memorials to language and heritage, continues to be abused to perpetuate the divide rather than promoted as a common cultural wealth. Constant inaction from the Executive Office merely allows this to continue.

"The days of abusing democratic rights and legitimate cultural expression must be in the past. We need publication of the report, bringing forward the legislation and the drafting of a legislative framework to promote legitimate cultural expression, ending the intimidatory use of symbols immediately."

The SDLP also called for the publication of the report.

South Down Colin McGrath MLA, chairman of Stormont's Executive Office scrutiny committee, will also urge on Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill to meet their obligations under New Decade, New Approach to establish the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression.

"The Joint First Ministers received and have been considering the report for the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) since July 2020," he said.

"I understand that these are complex matters requiring detailed consideration but 248 days later, there is no excuse for continuing to hold the report in secret.

"If there is any intention to act on the content of the Commission's work, it needs to be undertaken before the end of the mandate.

"I am also concerned about the pace of work to establish the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, as required under New decade, New Approach.

"The commitments entered into under that document are the reason the SDLP entered the Executive. The glacial progress on important obligations is becoming a matter of concern.

"We are calling on the Joint First Ministers to take action.

"The FICT Commission report should be published in full along with a plan to reconcile our communities on these difficult issues.

"Legislation to establish the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression should also be progressed immediately."

The Executive Office was contacted in connection with this report, but had not responded by the time of going to press.