Focus on deal that unionists can support, urges Donaldson after Taoiseach outlines his ‘regrets’ over Northern Ireland Protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s regret that the Northern Ireland Protocol was imposed on the region without the support of unionists.

But the DUP leader said London, Dublin and Brussels must now "redouble their efforts on replacing the protocol with arrangements that unionists can support".

Speaking to the BBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Varadkar said while he believed the protocol “was working”, he understood why unionists felt it had "weakened the union.”

"In the same way Brexit was imposed on Northern Ireland without the support of both communities, the protocol was imposed on Northern Ireland without the support of two communities," he said.

Mr Varadkar said part of the reason was that Northern Ireland's government "was not functioning.”

Unionists argue the Northern Ireland Protocol separates Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK by placing an effective trade border across the Irish Sea

Paul Givan resigned as DUP First Minister last February, citing his party’s issues with it, leaving Northern Ireland without a functioning Executive.

Mr Varadkar was formerly Taoiseach when Brexit talks occurred, meaning he was involved in discussions surrounding the approach to the protocol.

He was installed as Taoiseach again last month, taking over from his Fianna Fail partner in the Irish coalition government, Mícheal Martin.

Welcoming the Taoiseach’s comments, Sir Jeffrey added they shouldn’t “focus on the past”, and called for “arrangements that unionists can support.”

“The Northern Ireland Protocol has never had the support of unionists and never will enjoy unionist support. It was imposed against the will of unionists, including every unionist MLA and MP,” he added.

"This was a mistake with far-reaching consequences. It has undermined all three strands of the Belfast and successor agreements.

"We want to see fundamental changes which can command the support of both communities and can provide a stable foundation for devolution to be restored.”

Mr Varadkar has previously said “mistakes were made on all sides” in the handling of Brexit and vowed to be “flexible and reasonable” when attempting to solve issues.

He also previously conceded that the Protocol is “too strict.”

“I’m sure we’ve all made mistakes in the handling of Brexit,” he said previously.

“There was no road map, no manual, it wasn’t something that we expected would happen and we’ve all done our best to deal with it.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said any protocol deal must restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK Internal Market.

His comments come in a message sent to UUP members.

Mr Beattie has urged the Government and European Union not to be tempted to agree on a deal simply for the sake of concluding negotiations, but focus on getting the right deal.

"We haven’t come this far not to finally replace the protocol with something that fundamentally deals with the problems it poses and protects Northern Ireland’s place with the UK Internal Market," he said.

Mr Beattie said he ‘sincerely hopes’ that a deal can be reached in the near future.

"For the good of the people of Northern Ireland we must be able to move forward out of this period of uncertainty and start dealing with the problems that are piling up while Stormont remains idle,” he said.

"But let me be very clear. A deal must respect the Belfast Agreement, it must restore Northern Ireland’s place with the UK Internal Market, remove the democratic deficit and it must provide more than a sticking plaster.

“The protocol is eroding our position within the United Kingdom. That is why for the sake of everyone in Northern Ireland it must be replaced with an agreement that works.”