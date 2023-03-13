Formal ceremony to take place at Stormont to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

A programme of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement has been unveiled by the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

A series of public gatherings will take place between March and July to mark the major milestone including an opportunity to view the “Silent Testimony” exhibition by internationally renowned portrait artist Colin Davidson.

Alex Maskey will host a formal ceremony in Stormont’s Great Hall for current MLAs and figures who were involved in negotiating the historic peace deal in 1998.

It comes after Rishi Sunak confirmed he will formally invite the US President to Northern Ireland to commemorate the anniversary.

The Prime Minister spoke to reporters as he flew to California to meet Joe Biden and described next month as a "very important milestone to commemorate and celebrate".

Sinn Fein’s Stormont speaker Alex Maskey said the “significant and transformational milestone” should be marked.

"It is important that this is not just an occasion for politicians to talk to themselves,” he added.

“I am therefore very pleased that the Assembly’s programme of events which has commenced this week offers increased opportunities for the public to visit Parliament Buildings, which has been the setting for many of our significant political moments over these 25 years.”

“One of the key events at Parliament Buildings will be Colin Davidson’s ‘Silent Testimony’ exhibition, which will run throughout April. It is vitally important that as we approach this significant milestone, these anniversary events should remember victims who have often felt left behind by our process.

"It is also fitting that the home of the Assembly, Parliament Buildings, should be a platform to showcase some of our best local talent and I want to thank Colin and National Museums NI for their initiative and cooperation in bringing the exhibition to Parliament Buildings.”

A sitting of the Assembly has also been scheduled to take place on July 3 25 years after MLAs sat in the chamber for the first time since power-sharing was established.

However a decision on whether or not it proceeds will be taken in May depending on the political situation at the time.

Additional public tours of Parliament Buildings have been made available to encourage first time visitors and will incorporate both chambers and incorporate special images and items on display.

Local artist Colin Davidson said it was a privilege to produce an exhibition of victims of the Troubles.

"In many ways, this body of work represents my response to the Good Friday Agreement and my desire to acknowledge the massive section of our community daily living with their own stories of loss,” he said.

“It is my hope that these eighteen portrait paintings shine a light on the ongoing legacy of grief endured by victims and survivors of the conflict years.

"I would like to thank the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, National Museums NI and WAVE Trauma Centre for their support in enabling the public to view ‘Silent Testimony’ in this iconic location during this anniversary period.”

Mr Maskey said:the project - along with the Assembly Commission’s own permanent exhibition documenting the political process here – is a really good opportunity for those who have never visited Stormont before to spend a morning or afternoon at Parliament Buildings.

“While there have undoubtedly been many difficulties and frustrations over the years, this 25th anniversary is an opportunity for us to reflect on what has been achieved, particularly the building of a predominantly peaceful society," he added.

"It is also the time for us to focus on the work that remains to be done, which will undoubtedly be challenging but is necessary to build a prosperous and shared future for all of us.”