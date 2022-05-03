Former Alliance councillor Geraldine Rice endorses TUV candidate in South Belfast

A former Alliance councillor has pledged her support for South Belfast TUV Assembly candidate Andrew Girvin in Thursday’s election.

In 2017, as Alliance's longest-serving councillor in Northern Ireland, Geraldine Rice dramatically quit the party, accusing it of ageism.

The party hit back at the claims, saying they were “without any foundation".

At the time Ms Rice told the Belfast Telegraph she had been informed she wasn't "an acceptable face for Alliance today" and that she had been overlooked for the position of Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Now, Ms Rice has said she is “very pleased” to be able to vote for someone like Andrew Girvin this week.

"I witnessed first hand when we were on council together how he works hard for the electorate and seeks to deliver for ordinary people," she added.

"I had a very challenging time on council in my last few years in elected office and Andrew was there for me.

"I have no doubt that if elected many members of the public will be able to say the same about him in the years ahead.”

Mr Girvin explained that he got to know Geraldine when they both served on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and is “delighted” to receive her support.

He continued: “She is well known and respected throughout the Carryduff area.

"We were good colleagues on council and the fact that she is voting TUV 1 in this election is evidence of the growing tide of support coming the way of TUV.”