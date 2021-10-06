Former Alliance MLA Trevor Lunn say party blocked united Ireland writing

Independent says matter was not reason behind departure

A former Alliance MLA has revealed the party blocked him from writing about a united Ireland.

Trevor Lunn, who is now an independent MLA, made the comments during a discussion about the concept of a citizen assembly to examine the practical matters in the reunification of Ireland during BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme on Wednesday.

Asked if he would be supportive of a united Ireland, Mr Lunn said it was the “inevitable outcome”, but under what terms would have to be determined.

"It may well be the best outcome for the people of Ireland,” he said. “I support it but on the right terms.”

Mr Lunn, who has joined the non-profit campaigning group Ireland’s Future, had previously described himself as an “undecided citizen” on the constitutional question in 2020.

Ireland’s Future describe themselves as a group to advocate for and promote, debate and discussion about Ireland's future, including the potential of “new constitutional arrangements”.

Presenter William Crawley asked Mr Lunn if his united Ireland leaning was the reason behind hit departure from Alliance party.

He said leaving “certainly given me the freedom to say what I want to say on a number of issues”.

"But it’s not the reason I’m no longer an Alliance politician,” he added.

Mr Lunn left the Alliance Party in 2020 over what he described as an "irreconcilable internal problem".

He revealed that when he had started to comment on the constitutional question, citing a piece he had written for Eamonn Mallie’s blog – which he said had been produced two or three years previously – the party “didn’t want me to put it out”.

"The Alliance party is neutral on the border, and the border question. They’re neutral, I think, on citizen assemblies as well,” he said.

"But they are a party that would promote discussion… It’s not the reason I left the party.”

The Lagan Valley MLA also revealed that he raised with the party that it would have to take a position on the matter in the event of a border poll being called, and cease being neutral.

Mr Lunn is hoping his Stormont colleagues would back him in the creation of a citizens assembly.

The 73-year-old has been MLA for Lagan Valley since 2007 and in 2017 he received over 6,000 first preference votes, the third highest in the constituency.

The Alliance party has been contacted for comment.