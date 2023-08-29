Former Ards and North Down Mayor steps down from her role as Alliance councillor

A former Mayor of Ards and North Down has stepped down from her role as an Alliance party councillor.

Karen Douglas joined the council in 2016, having been co-opted to replace Stuart Anderson.

Speaking on Twitter, she said it was her “great honour to serve the people of Bangor Central and wider Borough”.

“I have met so many wonderful people who inspired me. It's time to take stock and consider the future,” she added.

In a statement on the Alliance party’s website, she said: “While I am stepping back from my role as an elected representative, I remain a great supporter of Alliance, my Council team colleagues and our MLAs and MP.

"My commitment to achieving the best for our Borough, our city and our society remains, and I will continue to work towards a peaceful and reconciled society as a private citizen.”

She noted that one of the highlights of her time as Mayor was welcoming Princess Anne to Banger to have its city status conferred, and to give Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody and the Irish Guards Freedom of the Borough.

She said: “Those memories will live with me the rest of my life.”

Alliance North Down MP Stephen Farry also commented, thanking Karen for her service as councillor.

“Karen has an impressive record on Ards and North Down Borough Council, bringing motions to increase openness and transparency around full Council and Committee meetings, securing an ambitious tree planting regime, lobbying for the redevelopment of Queen’s Parade and promoting biodiversity across the Borough.

“Her successful term as Mayor will particularly stand out and my thanks go to her for the dignity, dedication and enthusiasm she brought to the role. I send her my best wishes in this new stage of her life and I am confident her replacement will continue her stellar record on Council."