Former Brexit minister Lord Frost blasts US President Biden saying UK doesn’t need ‘lectures from others’ on protocol

The former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has told the US President Joe Biden the UK doesn’t need “lectures from others”.

It comes as the former minister – who resigned from the UK government over "concerns about the current direction of travel" in December last year – posted a series of tweets on Thursday night blasting EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

Earlier this week President Biden had intervened in the Northern Ireland Protocol row urged the Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to rip up the protocol.

The UK and the European Union have come to fresh blows over the Brexit treaty after reports emerged that the Foreign Secretary is drawing up emergency legislation to suspend elements of the protocol.

“The best path forward is a pragmatic one that requires courage, co-operation and leadership,” a spokeswoman for the White House said.

“We urge the parties to continue engaging in dialogue to resolve differences and bring negotiations to a successful conclusion.”

In a speech to the Heritage Foundation, Lord Frost said: “I know the administration is looking at this very closely. I'm not convinced the niceties are well understood,' the peer and former Brexit minister said.

What exactly is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I get slightly frustrated when we are told by a third party, albeit a very important one in this context, how to manage these issues.

“It is our country that faced terrorism, faced the Troubles. I am old enough to remember having to check under my car every morning, as a diplomat, before I went to work. Most people were very affected in one way or another by this.

“So we don't need lectures from others about the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement. We are well aware of this and nobody wants to go back to it.

“In the end it has got to be our judgement about what is needed to preserve that agreement and preserve the unity of the country and the consent of everybody in Northern Ireland for these arrangements.”

David Frost also told The Telegraph the UK should “not fear” retaliation by the EU in the event of a trade war and encouraged Mr Johnson to “act unilaterally to disapply part or all of the protocol”.

"The Government has no option now other than to act unilaterally to disapply part or all of the Protocol. The Belfast Good Friday Agreement, which the Protocol is supposed to protect, is on life support," he wrote.

"Sometimes governments and their leaders must just do the right thing. Fortunately, doing the right thing is usually also the best thing for our country.

"Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have shown they are leaders in Ukraine. They must now show the same determination in Northern Ireland and finally re-establish self-government for the whole of the UK.”

Later on Thursday in a series of tweets responding to Mr Sefcovic, Lord Frost added: “This persistent refusal to engage or grasp our thinking suggests that the EU has no intention of helping resolve the current difficulties except on their terms.

“Indeed that is what @MarosSefcovic seems to have told @trussliz today. So HMG's only option is to act on its own.”