Former councillor and community activist Robert Mulligan passes away following illness

Tributes have been paid to Robert (Bob) Mulligan, the former Mayor of Dungannon, who has passed away.

The long-serving Ulster Unionist councillor died peacefully at his home on Glenhoy Road in Augher on Thursday following a period of illness.

A public representative of 26 years experience, Mr Mulligan served on Dungannon and South Tyrone Borough Council from 1993, holding the office of Mayor and other senior positions on a number of occasions, until its reformation in 2014.

He then served on Mid Ulster District Council until 2019.

He was also a great community activist, being an elder in Glenhoy Presbyterian Church, a member of the Loyal Orders and an activist within, and for the farming and rural community.

He also had years of experience within the agri-food industry having worked for the Department of Agriculture and the Livestock and Meat Commission.

First Minister Arlene Foster, who knew Mr Mulligan from her days as a young member of the UUP in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, described him as “a loyal Ulsterman and dedicated public servant”.

The DUP leader said: “We were running mates in the 2003 Assembly election and he always made time to speak when our paths crossed.

“I express my deepest sympathy and that of my colleagues in the constituency, to the Mulligan family and his wide circle of friends.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone UUP MLA Rosemary Barton described Mr Mulligan as "a real gentleman, who took great pride in representing the community in which he lived."

She added: "He gave of his time very generously and was a dedicated representative who served as Mayor in Dungannon District Council on three separate occasions.

“I had the pleasure of working with Bob, as he was affectionately known, on numerous occasions; he had an encyclopaedic memory and was a font of knowledge, which was allied to the ability to get an issue sorted in a fair and equitable manner.

"His continued interest in the work of the council after he retired is testament to how much he enjoyed his time in local government. When meeting any of the councillors socially after his retirement, he was always keen to learn of the latest news from Council.

“Whilst he will be greatly missed by his former colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party, it is in how own home where the loss will be most keenly felt."

Mr Mulligan is survived by his wife Eleanor, children Gael, David, Andrew and Lesley, grandchildren and wider family circle.

Due to current restrictions his funeral will be private to family only.

His family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to Glenhoy Presbyterian Church, care of F. Martin and Sons, Funeral Directors, Dungannon.