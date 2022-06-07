Former Derry mayor Graham Warke claims being in DUP meant he found it ‘hard to reach out to everybody in city’

The former mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council has revealed he quit the DUP as being in the political party meant he found it “hard” to “reach out to everybody in the city”.

Graham Warke - who served as mayor for the last year and has been replaced by Sinn Fein’s Sandra Duffy – made the announcement about his decision to become an independent on Tuesday.

In an earlier statement about his decision, Mr Warke said he was “committed to move this city and district forward into a more progressive and united future”.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Evening Extra programme, the councillor was asked if the DUP had stopped him participating in cross-community work.

Responding, Mr Warke said: “Nobody was going to stop me.

“Every engagement that came through I did them all. I have no regrets.”

He then added: “I have done stuff this year the DUP probably wouldn’t agree with. I feel I have reached out more than any mayor”.

Earlier in the day after the announcement, DUP MP Sammy Wilson insisted his party seeks to represent all in Northern Ireland and claimed he wasn't aware of what Mr Warke’s “gripe” with the DUP was.

The East Antrim MP said the party was “always sorry to see someone leave but the real reasons behind his departure, I’m not aware of because I’ve never spoken to him”.

Mr Wilson said his party “works on cross-community basis all the time” whether that’s at local level or at leadership level.

“I don’t recognise this picture that we do not do cross-community work and we do not represent and seek to represent all communities in Northern Ireland,” he added.

During the interview with BBC Radio Ulster, Mr Warke added: “It has been on my mind quite a bit. Obviously, I have been on a journey for the past year. I have been to all corners of this city. Truly in my heart I felt it was the right thing for me to do.

“I have been doing lots of cross-community work. I felt now it is time to go independent by myself.

“I find being part of a political party it is hard when you really want to reach out to everybody in the city and district and I think this year as mayor I have truly done that.

“I see a better city I see the prospects here. I want a better future for young people. I have a vision for this city and I feel I can do it myself.”