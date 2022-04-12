Former DUP leader Arlene Foster in tirade against Jim Wells after he endorses TUV candidate

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has launched a tirade against Jim Wells after he declared his support for the TUV's South Down candidate over that of his own party before announcing his resignation.

It's after Mr Wells declared his support for Harold McKee to the Belfast Telegraph - instead of Diane Forsythe, the daughter of well-known DUP councillor Glyn Hanna, who was selected for the constituency earlier this year over Edwin Poots, who had received the backing of Mr Wells.

Mr Wells on Tuesday morning declared he had resigned from the DUP after 46 years with the party.

On Tuesday, Mrs Foster on Twitter accused Mr Wells of having "thrown his toys out of the pram and gone off with the boys" because he "didn't get his own way" when Mr Poots wasn't selected for South Down.

She said: "The fact that Diane Forsythe is a capable Unionist WOMAN is too much for Jim to bear. Just as he could never accept the fact that I was party leader as a WOMAN and he continuously agitated against me. Jim is still living in the 1970s - sad but there it is."

Mrs Foster said voters in South Down have a choice to select "principled, able, active representation" in Diane Forsythe. "[Mr Wells] thought he could impose his will on the voters of South Down as if the seat was his and not theirs," she said.

In response, Jim Wells said he would need “a stiff drink” before reading Arlene’s opinion of him. “[Her] opinion of me is based on the fact that I was a strong supporter of the campaign to have her removed as party leader in May 2021,” he said. “I have not regretted that decision for a second.”

Earlier on Tuesday Mr Wells, while speaking to the BBC’s Nolan radio programme, said: “I have now resigned from the party after 46 years. I have decided I cannot support the candidate that the party Executive have imposed upon the people of South Down.”

Mr Wells admitted he walked before he was pushed after late on Monday night, he made the decision to contact senior members of the DUP to resign.

"I feel very strongly about this and I feel that Harold McKee is the best candidate to represent the unionist community of South Down,” he said.

The move could pave the way for the former Health Minister to eventually join Jim Allister’s party.

“Harold McKee is the standout candidate and I urge those who supported me in the past to give him their number one preference,” he said.

“As I leave the Assembly it is my earnest desire that South Down should continue to have a unionist MLA whose politics are grounded in conviction and principle.

“Among the candidates, Harold McKee is the standout candidate with these credentials.

“He holds dear many of the core principles that I upheld in Stormont and is widely and properly respected as a politician of conviction rather than expediency.

“Accordingly, I recommend him to those who faithfully supported me at the polls over the years and urge them to vote McKee 1.”

A DUP spokesman said, however: “In our opinion only the main unionist party can win this seat and it is absolutely essential that we maximise the number of seats we have in the next Assembly.

“Every seat counts. Make no mistake. If on the Saturday morning after the election, Sinn Fein is the largest party there will be no more talk of the health service or rising costs, the focus will be on getting a Border Poll.

“Therefore nothing should be done which would split the unionist vote. Although we don’t believe unionism has anything to fear from a Border Poll, it would be destabilising and a distraction from the important business we need to get on with.”

They added: “This election is much more important than mere personalities. The seat totals after the count will decide whether Northern Ireland goes in the right or wrong direction and our priorities for the next five years.

“Diane Forsythe secured the DUP’s best ever result in South Down in 2017. She is a young mother, rooted in the Mournes with a plan for South Down. Diane will focus on what matters to people.”

Mr Wells, meanwhile, arranged a photo-call with Mr McKee and the TUV leader on Monday. Former Ulster Unionist Mr McKee said he was delighted and honoured to have Mr Wells’ support.

“In the end he was abandoned by his own party but it is the mark of the man that he wishes the best for South Down going forward,” added Mr McKee who quit the UUP for the TUV last October over the more liberal approach of Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and his party’s stance on abortion, same-sex marriage and support for a ban on gay conversion therapy.

He added: “I am delighted to have Jim’s support and gratified that a broad swathe of unionism is uniting behind me as the standard bearer of principled unionism.” TUV leader Mr Allister also joined in welcoming Jim Wells’ support but there was no comment on the prospect of him joining Mr McKee in the TUV ranks.

“At critical times in Stormont Jim Wells was often the only MLA prepared to join me in doing what was right,” Mr Allister said.

“In December 2020 we were the only MLAs to speak and vote against 45 EU regulations essential to bedding in the iniquitous Protocol.

“Putting party advantage before principle would have been easy, but Jim did the right thing and likewise today in backing Harold he is putting principle before party.”

Mr Allister insisted the Wells backing would bolster the chances of Mr McKee in the tightly-fought constituency where unionist divisions could hand the last of the five seats to Alliance or the SDLP.

“In strengthening Harold McKee’s hand he is laying the foundation for the continuance in Stormont of South Down representation based on conviction politics. We’ve seen enough of synthetic unionism; it’s good to offer the real thing with Jim Wells’ backing,” Mr Allister added.