Former DUP MLA Jim Wells reveals he refused offer to stand for TUV in council election

Jim Wells turned down the TUV's offer to stand for election

Former DUP MLA Jim Wells has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to run for the TUV in next month’s council election.

Mr Wells said he had seriously considered the invitation but decided it was currently more important to spend time with his family.

“I haven’t missed politics at all, and that has surprised me,” he said. “I had thought I’d be wandering around Stormont lost and lonely.

“But I am loving having more time with my wife Grace, the five most wonderful grandchildren in the world, and my mother who is going strong at 90.

“I don’t miss the abuse and the insults which came my way in great dollops in politics.

“In my last days as an MLA, I was called a bigot, a dinosaur and I was accused of wearing a wig.

“I thought, ‘You can say I’m a bigot and a dinosaur but nobody claims I wear a wig and I’ll get a sworn affidavit from my barber to prove I don’t!’” Mr Wells said.

The former DUP politician joined TUV Newry, Mourne and Down councillor, Harold McKee, on the campaign trail in Kilkeel this week. He appealed to unionists to support Jim Allister’s party on May 18. “If the TUV don’t do well, other unionists will take it as a green light to go back to Stormont without dealing with the Windsor Framework.

“A strong vote for the TUV will give other unionists the backbone to continue to stand against the protocol.”)

Mr Wells said he fully supported the party’s position on restoring the political institutions: “I know where my heart lies. I’ve been friends with Jim Allister for 48 years, and he is completely right in his stance.

“I’m confident the TUV will significantly increase its vote in this election. Sadly in some areas where we’re doing well we aren’t running candidates.

“May’s election is very important for Northern Ireland. There must be a clear and obvious trend within unionism to the TUV otherwise the DUP and UUP will be back in Stormont after the Twelfth,” he said.

“The Government will hang the Damocles sword of water charges over our heads. They will use it and tuition fees as levers to force a return to Stormont.

“And the DUP will say that it remains against the protocol but can’t allow so much pain to be inflicted on the community.”

Mr Wells said he hadn’t formally joined the TUV yet despite applying to do so a year ago.

“I haven’t heard from the party yet but I’ve been invited to TUV association dinners, I proposed its Banbridge council candidate Brian Moorhead, and I attended Jim Allister’s anti-protocol meeting in Portadown in February.

“I’m probably more active in the TUV than some official members and I’m treated like a party member — it’s just the paperwork that needs sorting out.”