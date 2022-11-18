Former DUP MLA Peter Weir receives peerage and new title from the King

Former DUP MLA Peter Weir has officially received his peerage and new title from King Charles III.

The former education minister is now known as Baron Weir of Ballyholme.

The news was revealed on Friday in the official public record from the Crown Office two days after the title was officially bestowed upon its recipient.

"THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 16 November 2022 to confer the dignity of a Barony of the United Kingdom for life upon the following:” it read.

“In the forenoon

“Peter James Weir, by the name, style and title of BARON WEIR OF BALLYHOLME, of Ballyholme in the County of Down.”

Mr Weir was nominated for the peerage last month in a document published by the Prime Minister’s Office.