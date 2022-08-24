Former Justice Minister Claire Sugden reveals she faced criticism in 2016 Stormont role over her ‘age and gender’

The former Stormont Justice Minister and independent unionist Claire Sugden has revealed she faced criticism in the role over her “age and gender”.

Ms Sugden took on the cross-community ministry between 2016 and 2017 when the Alliance Party rejected the chance to fill the position and the politician was the invited candidate between the DUP and Sinn Fein at the time.

Just 29-years-old when she took on the role, the MLA told BBC NI’s latest Red Lines podcast she faced criticism that others in the Assembly did not.

She also revealed during the episode that she may look to stand at Westminster or join another party in a bid to “create change”.

Speaking about 2016 and when she was approached by former First Minister Arlene Foster and the Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, Ms Sugden told the podcast it was a “surreal week”.

“Being asked to be a minister of justice in 2016 was as much a shock to me as I’m sure it was to the rest of the country,” she said.

“I suppose I did question whether I’d be good enough for the job. I questioned if I had the experience and maturity. I do think there was an awful lot of criticism as well because of my age and my gender.

“I was in government with another minister who was mere months older than me and he was a man and he wasn’t criticised.

“I didn’t hesitate for all the criticism. I did [stand up to the DUP and Sinn Fein]. I said no when I needed to say no. I feel I did a good job in the nine months I had. I set up some significant policies that have now become law.”

She added: “Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster were sitting on either side. They didn’t really ask me the question: ‘Would you be our justice minister?’ They asked me what I wanted in return for saying yes.

“I remember Arlene Foster saying to me: ‘Claire, what is it you want?’

“I said I wanted to do a good job for the people of Northern Ireland. I said give me that chance and sadly for me they didn’t, because less than nine months later the government collapsed.

“The opportunity we had then prior to RHI prior to Brexit, to an extent, was great.”

At the most recent Assembly Election in May, the independent MLA was re-elected in east Londonderry, becoming the first independent candidate to be elected three times in the constituency.

Before the election, the politician had considered an offer last summer to join the Ulster Unionist Party after leader Doug Beattie approached her.

Ms Sugden told the programme she guards her independence “fiercely”.

“Whilst parties have teams of people putting out their press releases, out canvassing for them for election I do it by myself with maybe two or three people,” she said.

“I know there were questions around me not joining the Ulster Unionist Party when Doug Beattie approached me. I can genuinely say it wasn’t about him, it was about me and my independence.

“I struggle with the political instability in Northern Ireland, it is really tough being a backbench MLA if you are unable to create change. The current impasse is really difficult.

"Maybe as long as people keep electing me, I will still be there, but I don't want to be part of the furniture, I want to create change.

"Sadly, that means if the institutions don't enable me to do that, I may have to look elsewhere.

"Maybe that means standing for Westminster, maybe potentially looking at a political party eventually - but I don't know."