Former NI Conservatives chair rejoins the party despite being rejected by local members

A former chair of the Northern Ireland Conservatives has rejoined the party despite local members opposing his return.

Retired millionaire shipping firm boss Alan Dunlop had quit the Tories last year over Boris Johnson’s behaviour and the UK Government’s handling of the NI Protocol. He also took issue with what he saw as the negative approach taken by some local members.

He reapplied to join the party in the summer after Mr Johnson’s resignation, but his application was opposed by the party locally.

He claimed they wanted him to “wear sackcloth and ashes and apologise” for his statements about “the shambolic state of the local party”. He alleged it had “no drive, no clear direction, no energy… [it] is rudderless”.

Mr Dunlop today revealed his application to rejoin had now been successful after a decision by the party nationally.

“I am delighted,” he said. “After being rejected by former Northern Ireland colleagues on two occasions, I was content to see the issue finally resolved by the membership committee at national level.

“I’m not going to pore over the reasons why my application was so strenuously spurned at regional level. There’s no point raking over the past.

“Instead, my focus is on the road ahead and how I can help restore the Conservative brand, build a party structure and move to a position where we can win seats in councils and in Stormont.”

Mr Dunlop admitted it wouldn’t be an easy task and the challenge was to convince local voters that the party was fit for office here.

“We’re at a low, low point. It can’t get much worse, but that doesn’t mean we should throw in the towel and admit defeat,” he said.

“We will restore credibility and trust to the point where we are again taken seriously. Conservatism is offering what no other party can offer.

“The others are tagged either ‘unionist’ or ‘nationalist’ or ‘republican’ or ‘other’, whatever that means. We fall into none of these descriptors.”

He described the NI Conservatives as “a great national party that believes in the Union, but that doesn’t mean we’re a unionist party in the Northern Ireland sense of the word”.

He added: “What we’re not is a ‘pick-and-mix’ unionist entity that can use the Assembly to opt out of Westminster legislation.

“If the national parliament passes laws, then no devolved administration should have the ability to overturn or reject what parliament decides because it’s inconvenient or doesn’t suit.

“More than 400,000 people didn’t vote in the last Assembly election because they didn’t like what the local parties had to offer. They’re fed up with sectarianism and division.

“They need a political home where they can express themselves without being badged. I want the Conservative Party to offer that to them.”

Chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives Matthew Robinson said the party is “always enthusiastic to welcome new members”.

“It is our intention to offer the people of Northern Ireland a truly credible alternative, with team of candidates who will endeavour to speak for the silent majority of the electorate tired of the stale Stormont politics of the past,” he added.