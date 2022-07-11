Former NI Secretary Brandon Lewis chooses a candidate to back in Conservative leadership contest

Former NI Secretary Brandon Lewis, who resigned from the role last week, has endorsed Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi for PM

Former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis, who resigned from his position last week, has endorsed current Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi’s bid to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Writing in The Times newspaper, Mr Lewis said: “As a former Conservative chairman, I am heartened by the depth and breadth of talent which stands before the party to become its next leader but for me one candidate stands out above the rest: Nadhim Zahawi.”

Mr Lewis left his role as Northern Ireland Secretary following a slew of resignations in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

Mr Johnson later announced he was stepping down as PM this autumn to make way for a new leader.

Lewis made specific reference to Zahawi’s childhood living in Iraq.

Mr Zahwai was born to a Kurdish family in Baghdad before fleeing to the UK when he was 11 years old with his family to escape the regime of Saddam Hussein.

“From a shy boy sitting at the back of the class unable to speak a word of English, Nadhim studied hard and went on to set up and build a successful business, before entering politics and rising to the role of education secretary then chancellor,” wrote Lewis, who was replaced as NI Secretary by Shailesh Vara.

"For Nadhim, Britain is quite simply “the greatest country in the world”. And no one would work (as) hard to deliver the British dream for others.”

Nadhim Zahawi joins a current eleven candidates vying for Boris Johnson’s job, with Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Penny Mordaunt among the bunch to have declared their plans to run for Conservative Party leader.