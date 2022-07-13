Former NI Secretary Julian Smith believed to be backing Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party leadership bid

Former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is understood to be backing Rishi Sunak in his bid to become the next Conservative leader.

Several reports have said Mr Smith is supportive of Mr Sunak’s campaign although he has not officially declared so himself.

In recent days the former Northern Ireland Secretary and Chief Whip responded to Suella Braverman’s policy of quitting the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Mr Smith said: “The ECHR is key to the Good Friday Agreement. It is worth bearing in mind the stark international consequences on trade deals, credibility and trust if the Conservative leadership contest starts undermining the GFA.”

The Member of Parliament for Skipton and Ripon was viewed by many as a competent SoS in a role which has proven immensely difficult for those before and after him.

Mr Smith was Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from 24 July 2019 to 13 February 2020.

He was sacked shortly after brokering a deal which restored power-sharing in Northern Ireland via the New Decade, New Approach deal.

Mr Smith was previously Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) from 2 November 2017 to 24 July 2019.

So far, the Conservative contest has focused on the issue of tax cuts, with most candidates saying they would make them immediately if they got into Downing Street.

But Mr Sunak warned that it was not credible to promise more spending and lower taxes in the immediate term.

"While that may be politically inconvenient for me, it is also the truth," he added, "as is the fact that once we've gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of when, not if."

Mr Sunak became chancellor in February 2020, and within weeks found himself trying to steer the UK economy through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public were reassured by his approach at the time. When he pledged to do "whatever it takes" to help people through the pandemic in the spring of 2020 – and unveiled support worth £350bn – his personal poll ratings soared.

But Mr Sunak has had to deal with the fallout of being fined by police, alongside Boris Johnson, for breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street in June 2020.

In April this year, some Conservative critics questioned whether the millionaire had grasped the scale of the cost of living crisis facing struggling households.

The finances of Mr Sunak and his family came under intense scrutiny, with the tax affairs of his heiress wife Akshata Murty placed in the spotlight.

She later announced she would start paying UK tax on her overseas earnings to relieve political pressure on her husband.

Meanwhile, another ex SoS, Karen Bradley, is backing Tom Tugendhat.

Mr Tugendhat was the first of nine Tory MPs to throw their hats in the ring to become Conservative Party leader and the next UK prime minister.

He has said he did not vote for tax rises in recent months because he did not want to "see a tax on jobs constraining British growth".