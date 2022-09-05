Former NI Secretary Julian Smith responds to Belfast mural calling for his return

A newly painted mural featuring Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in Cathedral Quarter. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

A mural featuring Liz Truss and Larry the No 10 cat in Belfast's Cathedral Corner. (Photo credit: @DavidYoungPA/Twitter)

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has responded to a mural featuring his name in Belfast.

The Conservative Party politician tweeted: “Big thanks for Larry for the shout-out, but (to be honest) it’s not feline likely.”

Mr Smith was responding to an image of the mural portraying the Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister Liz Truss as a boxer, next to her beaten opponent, Rishi Sunak which features No 10 cat, Larry advocating his return.

Mr Smith was Northern Ireland Secretary for the outgoing PM Boris Johnson from July 2019 until February 2020 when he was sacked from the role in a cabinet reshuffle.

During his time as NI Secretary, Mr Smith oversaw the resumption of the Stormont Assembly after a three-year period of no Executive.

The Cathedral Quarter mural of Ms Truss and Mr Sunak was updated today by artist Ciaran Gallagher to reflect the outcome of the Conservative Leadership contest.

A sticker of a speech bubble was then added over the artwork of Larry, the cat who holds the title of ‘Chief Mouser to Cabinet Office’ saying “Bring back Julian Smith!”

It’s been reported Ms Truss has offered Mr Smith’s former role to a number of candidates and has yet to find a replacement.

The current Northern Ireland Secretary is Shailesh Vara, who has held the post since early July.