Former NI Secretary Julian Smith says protocol solution must be ‘pragmatic’ and voters here are ‘tiring of Brexit wars’

The former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said any solution to the protocol from Liz Truss must be a “pragmatic one” and said voters here are “tiring of Tory Brexit wars”.

In the comments he made to The Times, the Conservative MP said there is a need to ensure the restoration of the Executive and Assembly to deal with challenges around the cost-of-living and said his party should show “humility and resolve in serious and committed negotiations with the EU”.

He also blasted the idea of an escalating row with the EU, claiming a focus on “Brexit purity” would lead to an increasing number of people here “deciding that the UK is no longer acting in their best interests”.

Mr Smith was Northern Ireland Secretary for the outgoing PM Boris Johnson from July 2019 until February 2020 when he was sacked from the role in a cabinet reshuffle.

During his time as NI Secretary, Mr Smith oversaw the resumption of the Stormont Assembly after a three-year period of no Executive.

He said the EU needs to show “the concerns of unionism can be broadly met” and said restoring devolution in Northern Ireland is “in the interests of worried citizens across Northern Ireland and in the long-term interests of preserving the Union”.

“Unionism has real and valid concerns with aspects of the protocol. Both the EU and UK need to seek practical solutions that address these concerns and those of businesses based on either side of the Irish sea,” he told The Times.

“They need to show that the concerns of unionism can be broadly met, and that the protocol can protect the EU single market but also maintain the two-way opportunities that so many Northern Irish businesses benefit from and want to maintain.

“But in acknowledging the issues of the protocol and the need to resolve them, it is time for the Conservative party and the new prime minister to recognise that any solution will have to be a pragmatic one.

“For while unionism has many valid complaints, middle-ground voters in Northern Ireland are tiring of Tory Brexit wars and want our party to show humility and resolve in serious and committed negotiations with the EU.

“The alternatives are stark: months of instability while the protocol bill works through the House of Lords, continued lack of an executive at Stormont, and continuing tension after the bill’s passage as the EU insists on its management of customs and borders.

“All the while with the desperate need for stability and the best possible chance for business and investment at this most challenging of times.”

He added: “On the steps of 10 Downing Street this week, Liz Truss committed to delivering opportunity to the whole of the United Kingdom. She and the EU have explicitly said that they want a negotiated solution to the protocol impasse.

“The Conservative party has a responsibility to accept that the issues of the protocol in Northern Ireland must be resolved to meet the needs of the region as a whole and cross-community.

“And it must also understand that a full, relentless and complete focus on Brexit purity would inevitably lead to an increasing number of voters deciding that the UK is no longer acting in their best interests.

“Trust levels in the UK government are at -85 per cent according to a recent survey in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein is consistently ahead in Dublin polls and polling strongly in the north.

“The Truss government must resolve the protocol issue now, restoring devolution both in the interests of worried citizens across Northern Ireland and in the long-term interests of preserving the Union.”