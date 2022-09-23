Former NI Secretary slams his own party’s mini-budget citing ‘huge tax cut’ for the very rich

Former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, has criticised his own party’s budget as “wrong” at a time of heightened anxiety due to the cost of living crisis.

The mini-budget announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been roundly criticised by parties in Northern Ireland, while the DUP welcomed some aspects.

Mr Kwarteng unveiled the biggest package of tax cuts in 50 years, as he hailed a "new era" for the UK economy.

Income tax and stamp duty on home purchases will be cut and planned rises in business taxes have been scrapped.

Mr Kwarteng said a major change of direction was needed to kick start economic growth.

But Labour said it would not solve the cost-of-living crisis and was a "plan to reward the already wealthy".

Mr Smith said: “In a statement with many positive enterprise measures this huge tax cut for the very rich at a time of national crisis & real fear & anxiety amongst low income workers & citizens is wrong.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said the British government’s mini-budget was “designed by millionaires for millionaires”, rather than those in need.

Mr Eastwood said the Tories had once again proved they were more interested in looking after big businesses and the well-off, while leaving people in communities across the North and Britain to fend for themselves.

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood said: “Rather than attempting to help the millions of people across these islands who are mired in a cost of living emergency, what we got from the British government today was a budget by millionaires for millionaires.

"These plans show just how detached this government is from the desperate situation families are facing.

"Rather than taking further steps to help people heat their homes and put food on the table this winter we saw a number of measures that will see the rich get richer, while our communities are left in the cold.”

He added: “A decision to remove the cap on bankers’ bonuses at a time when many people’s salaries don’t cover their basic necessities is vulgar in the extreme.

"This is the Tory party acting as they have always done, making sure that their wealthy backers and big businesses are well looked after, without a thought for the rest of us.

"Trickledown economics doesn’t work, it has never worked and all it will achieve is to widen inequalities at a time when those who are struggling have less than ever before.

“Liz Truss’ government have also demonstrated their total disregard for people in the North who they had promised to help navigate this emergency. Offering the majority of people who rely on oil heating an extra £100, when that wouldn’t even be enough to make an order in most places, shows where we feature in their priorities.

“What people in the North need is real support and they aren’t getting it from Westminster. The SDLP has produced a plan to get 1000l of home heating oil to everyone who needs it, these are the type of solutions that will get our communities through this winter and it’s time that we saw similar political leadership from this government.”

DUP East Antrim MP and Treasury spokesman Sammy Wilson has said whilst some measures in the Chancellor’s statement are welcome, his party is “disappointed” that the Government has not, as yet, stepped in to help working families by increasing the Tax-Free Childcare Scheme.

Mr Wilson said: “The commitment to allow people retain more of their money is welcome and will help the economy grow. The reversal of the National Insurance rise is right and a step we have been pressing the Chancellor and his predecessors for.

"This will put real money back into people's pockets, helping them pay for the increased fuel and food costs. The rise was never justified.

“Whilst the announcement on Investment Zones sounds encouraging, we need the Northern Ireland Protocol removed and replaced by arrangements which allow Northern Ireland to benefit.

“I am disappointed that the Tax-Free Childcare allowance has not increased from its current 20%. I note the Chancellor’s response however, to my question where he committed that his Ministerial colleagues are looking at the matter.

"Childcare is an enormous cost for working families. This was a missed opportunity to increase the tax-free allowance which would release parents into the workplace and help childcare providers.

“The energy support schemes are welcome but the £100 current proposal for homes heated by oil is not acceptable. I am glad the Government is working on a better support scheme for oil users and will legislate for it in London but time is pressing and we need to see more detail. Oil customers have had a 300% increase in the cost of filling their tanks.

“The failure to bring forward a more effective windfall tax on energy generators is also a missed opportunity to raise more money which could help hard pressed working families. These companies are making colossal profits through no innovative effort of their own but because of global events. They should be taxed accordingly.

“Similarly there should be more efforts to capture taxes from the online giants who currently pay little to no tax in the UK meanwhile our highstreet retailers are taxed on every front.”