Former NI Secretary Theresa Villiers hails new man in post as ‘excellent choice’ – as Chris Heaton-Harris says he’s ‘honoured’

A former Northern Ireland Secretary of State has hailed the new man appointed in the role as an “excellent choice” by Liz Truss as the man himself said he was “honoured”.

Chris Heaton-Harris was appointed by the new Prime Minister on Tuesday and moves from his role as chief whip. He replaces Shailesh Vara who was in the role for 62 days, becomes the shortest serving Northern Ireland secretary ever.

In a tweet in the early hours of the morning, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Honoured to be appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“Looking forward to questions in the House tomorrow morning, heading out to NI and getting to work with @NIOgov.”

Former secretary Theresa Villiers told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster the staunch Brexiteer is “bright, hardworking” and “gets on with people” and said he will “engage effectively” with the Stormont parties.

“I have known Chris for over 20 years we were elected together to the European parliament in 1999. I think Chris’ experience holding the Brexit Minister brief, albeit for a relatively short period, will be very helpful.

“But also his involvement in the whip's office for some years... [is] also going to be a great asset to him.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“We have got Brexit done, the decision is now made we voted as a UK. Chris was a strong supporter of the campaign to leave, but he also understands a whole range of perspectives.

“I am sure he will be able to engage effectively with different political parties in Northern Ireland with different perspectives, that is obviously a crucial aspect of the role.”

Read more Chris Heaton-Harris will be popular choice with unionists but may struggle to bridge divide

The news of his appointment was praised by the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and other unionists in Northern Ireland.

He comes into the post with the power to call a fresh election at Stormont if the parties do not form an Executive and enter into the Assembly by the end of October.

Ms Villiers said she believes the new man will take a “judgement call” on whether an election is a “productive way forward”.

“I am sure he will be engaging with the DUP and trying to find a way to get devolved government restored as soon as possible,” she added.

“He will be aware the most effective way to get government up and running again is to resolve the problems on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Whether he goes for an election is something we can’t predict at the moment. It’ll be a judgement call for him.”