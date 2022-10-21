Former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith publicly backs Rishi Sunak for prime minister

The former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has publicly backed Rishi Sunak to be the new Prime Minister following the resignation of Liz Truss.

Becoming one of the few Tory MPs to publicly declare his position on Friday, Mr Smith tweeted: “I back @RishiSunak to be our next PM. He has the plan & credibility to: restore financial stability, help get inflation down & deliver sustainable tax cuts over time; and unite the Conservatives by bringing the best talent into govt to deliver for the British people.”

Mr Smith was Northern Ireland Secretary for the outgoing PM Boris Johnson from July 2019 until February 2020 when he was sacked from the role in a cabinet reshuffle.

During his time as NI Secretary, Mr Smith oversaw the resumption of the Stormont Assembly after a three-year period of no Executive.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Sunak is expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader after having come second in the battle against Ms Truss.

During the last contest in the summer, he gathered 60,399 votes to her 81,326.

He was also Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 5 when he quit in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Other contenders for the latest race include former PM Mr Johnson, and Conservative Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The BBC is reporting that Sunak has the backing of 44 of the 100 MPs he will need to secure a nomination, Mr Johnson has 23 and Ms Mordant 16.

Earlier, Jacob Rees-Mogg has become the first cabinet minister to publicly declare his backing for the former PM, posting on social media: "I'm backing Boris #BorisorBust.”