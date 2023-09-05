Former PSNI chief Simon Byrne will not be paid for remainder of his contract

The ex-police chief resigned on Monday.

Simon Hoare, chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee where he described the job of PSNI chief constable as the "most difficult gig" in policing following the resignation of Simon Byrne. Pic: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Outgoing PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne will not be paid the remainder of his contract following his resignation, a member of the Policing Board has said.

Mr Byrne resigned on Monday after coming under intense pressure in the wake of the recent PSNI data breaches and a High Court ruling that he had unlawfully disciplined two junior officers for their actions during a Troubles atrocity commemoration in 2021.

The SDLP’s Mark H Durkan – a member of the Policing Board – told BBC Radio Foyle that the former Chief Constable would only be paid for “three months’ notice that he has to work”.

Mr Durkan added that Mr Byrne would not be tasked with carrying out his duties for those three months.

PSNI accounts for 2021-22 show the Chief Constable role commands a salary of around £230,000.

In a written statement on Monday, Mr Byrne said it was “time for someone new” to lead the PSNI.

“The last few days have been very difficult for all concerned,” the statement read.

“Regardless of the rights and wrongs it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organisation.

“Can I thank those who have shown me trust, advice and friendship. And of course thank you to the brave men and women of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton will be taking the reins at the head of the organisation until a replacement is found.

The Department of Justice have also been asked to carry out a review of the Policing Board as the process to appoint Mr Byrne’s successor gets underway.

The Policing Board have been approached for comment.

Simon Hoare, chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee where he described the job of PSNI chief constable as the "most difficult gig" in policing following the resignation of Simon Byrne. Pic: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

It comes after some PSNI officers have been advised to bring personal protection weapons to mass following last month’s data breach, when details relating to 10,000 officers and staff were mistakenly released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Superintendent Gerry Murray, the chairperson of the Catholic Police Guild of Northern Ireland, gave evidence at Tuesday’s session of the The Northern Ireland Affairs committee in Westminster.

He said Catholic officers were more likely to keep their professions a secret from their families and communities, and the potential for identification caused some members to ask if they should carry protection weapons when attending mass.

"We have had officers, resigning, going from the organisation. Our members are frightened, scared, have no idea what tomorrow will bring for them," he told the committee.

"And I have incidents where young Catholic officers are asking me: do they carry their personal protection weapon when they go to Mass?"

He added: "That has happened, and the advice I've given: yes, you do.

"Because the idea is that they should feel safe while entering the Catholic Church and also leaving the Catholic Church, and there's no better way, the issue of the personal protection weapon is for that, for personal protection."

Mr Murray said that the security pressure stemming from the data breach, combined with budgetary constraints, would limit the PSNI's ability to recruit Catholic officers.