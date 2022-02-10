Former PUP deputy leader Dr John Kyle joins the Ulster Unionist Party

Dr Kyle resigned from the PUP in December claiming “differing approaches” with the loyalist party on how to respond to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The east Belfast-based GP spoke of having conversations with the party for many months regarding the protocol, but said “we respectfully but strongly differ on how best to address these problems”.

In its statement at the time, the PUP said the councillor’s “personal opinions were differing from the party” — a reference to comments Dr Kyle made to the BBC’s The View programme in November, in which he highlighted the advantages of the protocol if it was reworked.

Dr Kyle had stated his intention to remain on Belfast City Council as an independent unionist councillor but announced he was joining Doug Beattie’s UUP yesterday.

The UUP released a statement in which Dr Kyle said he was “very pleased” to be joining the party and that he has been “impressed” with the direction Mr Beattie is taking.

“I have been impressed with the direction in which Doug has been taking the party with a brand of positive, forward looking, inclusive unionism,” he stated. “That’s exactly what unionism should be.

“Doug’s vision of a prosperous, respectful and peaceful Northern Ireland in which everyone has a part to play is something that I want to be part of and work towards in the Ulster Unionist Party.”

Welcoming Dr Kyle to the party, UUP leader Mr Beattie said the Belfast city councillor is a committed unionist who is dedicated to “promoting Northern Ireland, its people and its place within the United Kingdom”.

“Through the many conversations I have had with him, I know we share the same vision for Northern Ireland and a forward looking, confident unionism,” he continued.

“I look forward to working with John in the days ahead. His level-headed approach to politics is refreshing and will be another great addition to the Ulster Unionist team.”

Dr Kyle has served on Belfast City Council since 2007 when he was co-opted following the death of former PUP party leader David Ervine.

The PUP is politically aligned to the paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Speaking to BBC Talkback, Dr Kyle said he believes in a unionism that is “forward looking, that is positive and to use David Ervine’s words, that is confident, solution focused, tolerant and inclusive”. He told the BBC: “I think the UUP, and Doug Beattie in his leadership of it, best epitomise this.”

Dr Kyle said he got involved in politics because of David Ervine who, he said, had been arrested for a terrorist act and served time in Long Kesh but was “proof that people can change” and made an “enormous contribution to the peace progress of this country”.

Asked if Mr Beattie has succeeded in getting loyalism on side, he said loyalism is deeply concerned about the NI Protocol and it will take time to address that disconnection.

“They need to be sure that the Union is safe in Doug’s hands, which I believe it is. They need to believe that progress will be made on the protocol, which I believe it will, and they need to feel that their needs are being heard and the issues that concern them most will be addressed by the Ulster Unionist Party.”

Dr Kyle would not be drawn on whether he’d be comfortable with a unionist deputy first minister but said he is content with joint first ministers.

He concluded: “I’m unashamedly convinced that our future is best served by being part of the United Kingdom, but I am absolutely committed to the fact that for Northern Ireland to succeed, everyone needs to play their part.

“We’ve got a remarkable pool of talent here in Northern Ireland. I want people to be able to contribute to that. But I also want to have good transparent relationships with the the Republic of Ireland.

"I think that’s in both of our best interests to have strong economic links.”