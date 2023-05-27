Former SDLP MLA accuses leadership of leaving councillors to their own devices

McPhillips renews criticism of Eastwood after calling for his resignation following election

The SDLP is “not in a good position” and local councillors have been “left to their own devices”, a former party MLA has said.

Richie McPhillips was an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone for a year and previously served as a councillor on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

In a tweet posted last week, he called for party leader Colum Eastwood to step down, saying good councillors were “sinking into oblivion”.

Mr McPhillips said he was aware of anonymous correspondence sent to party members calling for Mr Eastwood’s removal.

“I’ve seen the letter. It has been sent to me by a councillor or two,” he added.

I don’t know who’s behind it and they don’t know who is behind it either.

“It has moved on a stage or two, but I don’t know where it is at this point in time, to be honest with you.

“It’s not all about the leadership. In terms of an organisation, it’s the rule from the top. We are not in a good position organisation-wise.”

Mr McPhillips, whose son, Garbhan, was elected for the party in Erne East last week, warned local representatives felt there was a lack of support from central leadership.

“At the end of the day, we’re left to our own devices,” he said.

“Yes, obviously I’ve called for the head of the leader, but I use the analogy of the Premiership.

“If results are not going your way, you know what the consequences are.

“If it has been described in some circles as ‘shambolic’, that’s something we could certainly identify with in this part of the world.”

A senior SDLP source told this newspaper there was “a lot of discontent” in the party.

“There is a lot of grievance at Colum’s performance, and my personal view is that it’s not about one individual — it’s about a symbolic approach,” they explained.

“I would be advocating for a totally new strategy.

“There was no post-mortem done on the Assembly election, and we are paying the price.

Read more Colum Eastwood facing calls to resign as SDLP leader

“Yes [members of the party] are talking and, yes, they are very unhappy.

“Their biggest gripe is that Colum fought a leadership contest in 2015 on the basis that you couldn’t lead the party from Westminster.

“That’s what he’s pretending to do now, and that’s what’s annoying people more than anything else.”

The anonymous letter sent to members said the party needed to change leaders and rebuild the electorate’s trust.

“As you may be aware, recent election results have been disappointing for our party,” it added.

“In light of these outcomes, a group of concerned party members, including former candidates and elected SDLP politicians, have drafted a letter calling for the resignation of our current party leader.

“We believe that a change in leadership is necessary to address the challenges we are facing and to rebuild the trust of the electorate.”

An accompanying letter said the people calling for Mr Eastwood’s head were “only a few names short” of achieving the support of 50% of the party’s council election candidates.

The SDLP was contacted for a response.