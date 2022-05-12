Former Secretary Julian Smith questions if Tory MPs are using Northern Ireland ‘for other agendas’ in protocol row

Launch: Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith unveil the New Decade, New Approach deal at Stormont

Some Conservative Party MPs are using Northern Ireland “for other agendas” according to the former Secretary of State Julian Smith.

In an interview with Politics Home’s podcast The Rundown, Smith suggested there was a “question” over how committed some MPs are to Northern Ireland.

"My priority as somebody that really wants to stand up for Northern Ireland is to make sure as we go through the coming weeks that Northern Ireland’s priorities and requirements are front and center, and not being used as a vehicle for other people's priorities,” he said.

Mr Smith served as Northern Ireland Secretary between 2019 and 2020, helping to broker the Stormont House agreement which restored power sharing to the Assembly.

He was later sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after 204 days in the role.

It comes as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Northern Ireland Protocol has become a "real problem" and must be "fixed".

The UK and the European Union have come to fresh blows over the Brexit treaty after reports emerged that the Foreign Secretary is drawing up emergency legislation to suspend elements of the protocol.

Boris Johnson, who negotiated the protocol when taking Britain out of the EU, would not be drawn on whether the wording of the divorce pact needed to be changed when questioned on Thursday.

He argued that without changes to the treaty, which is designed to prevent a hard border in Ireland, a new executive in Northern Ireland could not be formed as per the rules set out in the 1998 peace agreement.

Mr Smith urged the EU to “shift” its negotiation position in a bid to persuade the DUP to take part in the Stormont institutions.

“The message I'm trying to communicate to EU interlocutors is: you might not want to shift for the ERG [European Research Group of backbench Conservative MPs], but do listen to Northern Ireland and political unionism on what it needs to give them,” he added.