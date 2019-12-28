Former SF Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey selected to replace O Muilleoir as south Belfast MLA

Former Lord Mayor of Belfast Deirdre Hargey has been selected for co-option to replace Mairtin O Muilleoir as MLA for South Belfast in the Assembly.

It follows a Sinn Fein selection convention.

Ms Hargey first joined Belfast City Council in 2010 before taking up office as mayor in June 2018. She was later replaced by John Finucane.

"I am proud and honoured to have been selected for co-option to the Assembly to replace Máirtín Ó Muilleoir," said Ms Hargey.

"I have worked closely with Máirtín over many years and know the great work that he has done for this constituency and his contribution to building the new Belfast.

"This is a crucial time in politics and just like my term on the Council and as Mayor of Belfast, I will continue to ensure that the people of South Belfast are heard loud and clear.

"Whether it’s standing against Brexit and Tory cuts or striving to make Belfast greener in the battle against climate change; I will be your voice.

"There is no doubt that momentum for Irish Unity has grown rapidly in recent years and I will play my part in building a better future for all.

"We are in a new era of politics and I look forward to providing a strong voice, alongside other Sinn Féin representatives, to ensure the people of South Belfast continue to get the first class representation they deserve.”