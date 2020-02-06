Former Sinn Fein MLA Francie Brolly dies

Mr Brolly, who was in his 80s, was from the Dungiven area and was well known in Irish language circles and as a traditional Irish musician.

He was also a talented GAA footballer representing Derry. His son, Joe, was part of the county's 1993 All-Ireland Championship winning team and later became a well-known pundit.

Mr Brolly also worked as teacher for 35 years before retiring in 1998.

He served at Stormont from 2003 to 2010. He was Sinn Fein spokesperson on Culture, Arts and Leisure.

Mr Brolly left Sinn Fein in 2018 due to the party's pro-abortion stance. His wife Anne, a former Sinn Fein councillor and Mayor of Limavady, had quit the party two years prior.

They later joined Aontu, the pro-life party founded by former Sinn Fein TD Paedar Toibin.

He ran for Aontu in the 2019 local council elections standing for Causeway Coast and Glens in the Limavady district. He missed out on a seat getting 6.06% of the first preference vote.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald described Mr Brolly as a "committed and dedicated Irish republican".

"He was a fine political representative, a campaigner and a musician, and his passing will be deeply felt in his native Dungiven and further afield," she said.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill, paying tribute to Mr Brolly, said: “Francie was a significant figure in the political life of east Derry for many years and will be missed by many.

“He was a tireless campaigner for civil rights and human rights and a committed Irish Republican," the deputy First Minister said.

“As a teacher, activist, campaigner and elected representative, he helped shape the community in his native Dungiven and further afield.

Ms O'Neill also paid tribute to Mr Brolly's contributions to arts and culture.

“Aside from politics, Francie also made a huge contribution to the musical and cultural world with his songs he recorded and performed alongside his wife, Anne and his love of the Irish language," she said.

“I want to send my condolences to his widow, Anne, children Joe, Proinnsias, Conal, Aine and Nollaig, the entire Brolly family and everyone who knew Francie and my thoughts are with them at this sad time."

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said that he first met Mr Brolly "in the cages of Long Kesh".

"He was always pleasant, committed and outgoing. A great singer and songwriter, rooted in Irish culture. My comh bhron to Anne, his anamchara and their clann," he wrote on Twitter.

Sinn Fein Mayor of Derry and Strabane Michaela Boyle said she worked with Mr Brolly in the Assembly for a number of years and that his death had come as a "real shock".

"Francie was a committed republican who played a significant role in Irish politics throughout his career. He was a true Irishman with a genuine love for the Irish language, music, sport and culture that he shared and enjoyed with the wider community across Co Derry," she said.

"Strong in his beliefs, Francie was committed to family life and working for the better of the entire community in East Derry and beyond. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and my sincere condolences go out to Anne and the Brolly family at this sad time."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he had met briefly with Mr Brolly on Wednesday night.

"Sorry to hear about Francie Brolly," he wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with Anne and all the Brolly family."

Aontu leader Mr Toibin said he was "extremely sad" to learn of Mr Brolly's passing.

"Francie was a husband, a father, a teacher, a musician, a lover of the Irish language and culture, a strong and active elected representative for the people of East Derry, a man of faith and an Irish Republican," he said.

“Francie had a great warmth, political insight and he stood strongly for his principles. He was founding member of Aontu. His passing is a great loss to all of us. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anne, children, extended family and friends.”