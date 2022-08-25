Former Stormont MLA Mervyn Storey to replace the late DUP councillor John Finlay on Causeway council

Former DUP North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey has been co-opted by the party to fill their vacant seat on Causeway Coast and Glens Council after the death of John Finlay.

Mr Storey has been selected in the Ballymoney seat and described it as a “daunting task” to fill the vacancy left by Mr Finlay.

The veteran DUP councillor passed away following a battle with cancer earlier this month.

Mr Finlay revealed in June his illness was terminal but had continued in politics until his passing.

Speaking after his selection, Mr Storey – previously a finance minister at Stormont – said it was an “honour” to return to politics in the local area.

Read more Mallon and Storey among high-profile casualties of Assembly poll

"The passing of my friend and college Alderman John Finlay left us all with a great sense of sadness and loss. John had faithfully served on Causeway Coast and Glens Council since it came into operation,” he said.

“It will therefore be a daunting task to fill the vacancy following John's death. We continue to remember Linda and the girls in our thoughts and prayers.

“I first entered public life in 2001 being elected to Ballymoney Borough Council and it will be an honour to return to continue serving the people of Ballymoney.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson added: “The circumstances of this co-option are at the forefront of our mind. Our late colleague John Finlay was a sterling representative for the area. I am delighted that someone of Mervyn’s calibre will continue that great work.

“Mervyn is rooted in the Ballymoney community and will be a first class advocate for the people of Ballymoney.”