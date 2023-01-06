Former TUV candidate Jordan Doran co-opted as new DUP Belfast councillor to replace Dale Pankhurst

The former TUV west Belfast Assembly election candidate Jordan Doran is the DUP’s new councillor for the Oldpark area in Belfast City Council, the party has confirmed.

Mr Doran will be co-opted to replace former councillor Dale Pankhurst who stepped down from the council last month for family reasons.

Mr Doran was unsuccessful in May’s Assembly poll for Jim Allister’s party.

Speaking about joining the DUP on Belfast City Council, Mr Doran described it as an “honour”.

"I will be a strong and pro-active unionist voice for the people of this area and look forward to working as part of a strong DUP team on Council to deliver for all the people of Belfast,” he said.

“I want to see a stronger and more cohesive unionism and the DUP is the only party which an achieve this, not only in North Belfast, but across Northern Ireland.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson added: “I am delighted that Jordan will be the new DUP Councillor for Oldpark. He will continue to provide enthusiastic and dedicated representation for the area just as Dale has done since being elected.

“Jordan is someone deeply rooted within the Ballysillan area and as secretary of a local community association he knows the issues affecting the community in that part of Belfast.

"Jordan has previously been a member of the TUV and stood for election for that party. He represents one of many unionists who are uniting behind the DUP banner as the strongest and most effective voice to promote and strengthen Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

"I am committed to working with all unionists to ensure Northern Ireland keeps moving forward.”

Mr Pankhurst had represented the Oldpark ward since 2018 before stepping down.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Pankhurst, who is currently working towards a doctorate, said there were various reasons behind his decision to step down from BCC.

He also refused to rule out a return to politics at some point in the future.

“I’m stepping down for family reasons. I have a wee girl and now a wee boy on the way soon, so I need to spend more time with them,” he said.

“Being a councillor, on top of working for my doctorate, takes up so much time and I’ve neglected my family enough, so I need to be with them more. You can’t get that time back once it’s gone. I’ve also taken up a new job in the public sector, which requires me to stand down.

“I think many people don’t really understand how much work is involved in being a councillor. It’s a morning, noon and night job and we certainly don’t do it for the money. If you actually think about the hours you do, it works out at less than the minimum wage. You make yourself available day and night for those you serve."