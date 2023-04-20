Former UUP MP Danny Kinahan reappointed as NI Veterans Commissioner

The former South Antrim MP will serve a further three years in the role

The ex-South Antrim MP took on the role in 2020 when he became the first person to hold the newly-created role, which advocates for the voice of veterans in Northern Ireland.

In order to fulfil his new role three years ago, Mr Kinahan stepped down from his position as councillor on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Mr Kinahan, who served as a captain in the Blues and Royals Regiment, will hold the post until at least 2026.

Plans for a commissioner for military veterans were contained in 2020’s New Decade, New Approach agreement.

The Veterans Commission said they Mr Kinahan had been ‘instrumental’ in the role.

"Despite the restrictions of Covid in the early days of his appointment, Danny spent his first year in post visiting as many veterans’, Associations, services and charities that work with the veteran community as possible, listening to what they had to say,” said a spokesperson.

"In doing so, Danny has been taking note of service gaps, veteran concerns and the fact that many veterans living in Northern Ireland simply do not know what services and assistance is out there and available to them.

"This is something that we have been striving to change.

"Danny has been instrumental in connecting with veterans, veteran support agencies and statutory services, working collaboratively, thus ensuring that no veteran ever feels alone or has nowhere to go for help or assistance when it is needed.”