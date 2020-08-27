Former UUP MP Kinahan appointed first Veterans' Commissioner

Former UUP MP Danny Kinahan has said he's “honoured and proud” to be appointed as the first Veterans’ Commissioner for Northern Ireland.

The appointment was announced by the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, with the appointment expected to last three years.

It's after the New Decade, New Approach agreement included a Government commitment to appoint a Northern Ireland Veterans' Commissioner.

Mr Kinahan will act as an independent point of contact to support and enhance outcomes for veterans in Northern Ireland.

He said he looks forward to setting up his office and providing a strong voice for some 150,000 veterans here.

"We all too often just remember their service in Afghanistan, Iraq, and our own Troubles, but forget about their work in other fields: tackling Ebola in Africa, the protection of shipping in the Gulf, the control and rescue of migrants, as well as the work done by them in African game parks protecting wildlife from poachers," he said.

"Our Armed Forces are active in numerous countries throughout the world offering advice, help and training, often putting their lives at risk so that we all can enjoy ours.

"We should be proud of them and recognise their skills and the sacrifices they and their families have made. We should welcome them back into society when they retire, ensure they are not forgotten are not put at any disadvantage. When they need help it should be there for them immediately.

"My role as Veterans’ Commissioner is to ensure that this is the case and that coordinated and effective delivery exists for all those who have served. I look forward to ensuring that this is so," he said.

Ulster Unionist Party Leader Steve Aiken welcomed the appointment of Mr Kinahan, a former veteran himself.

"The announcement that Danny Kinahan has been selected as the new Veterans' Commissioner for Northern Ireland will be warmly welcomed by all veterans and the wider armed forces community across all of Northern Ireland.

"Danny has been steadfast throughout his long political career in fighting to see that our military personnel and their families are given the full recognition that they need and deserve.

"He will be a first-rate advocate for the many thousands here who have served and by his appointment, we have at long last, joined the rest of the United Kingdom in providing that very necessary representation."

Mr Aiken said the appointment was a loss for the UUP as a party. "As an elected representative for South Antrim he has served all of his constituents well in Council, the Assembly and in Westminster. As he steps down from all political involvement, we as a Party and I as Leader, wish him all the best in his new and vital role.”

Alderman Mark Cosgrove added: "Be under no illusions that although Danny has crafted a political career based on building consensus, cross community working and advocating the benefits of the Union, he is a man who beneath it all is a tough negotiator who will always do whatever it takes to deliver for the people he represents.

"The veterans to whom we all owe so much could not have a better advocate than Danny who will use his decades of experience in this sector to deliver on the many important challenges they face."