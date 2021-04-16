Foster and O'Neill hopeful of Joe Biden visit to Northern Ireland

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill have said they are hopeful that US President Joe Biden will make a visit to Northern Ireland.

The First and Deputy First Ministers invited Mr Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris to the region during a virtual St Patrick’s Day engagement last month.

They said there has been “sustained contact” with the new US administration, adding the Northern Ireland Bureau in Washington has been building a close relationship with the White House.

And they “very much hope” to welcome Mr Biden and Ms Harris to Northern Ireland "soon".

Three US Presidents have visited the region — Bill Clinton was the first. He travelled here in 1995 in the first of three trips during his term in office.

George W Bush visited in 2003 and 2008; while Barack Obama was here for the G8 summit in 2013.

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill spoke of their hopes for a Biden visit in response to an Assembly question from Sinn Fein MLA Sean Lynch.

Mr Lynch had asked about the leaders’ engagement with the new US administration.

They responded: “We met the US President, Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on St Patrick’s Day. The meeting was hosted by the Vice-President.

“During the meeting we covered a range of issues with the President and Vice-President, around shared challenges and future opportunities.

“Issues discussed included our progress on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and driving our economic recovery, as well as highlighting regional strengths and priorities.

“Of course sustained contact with the new US administration has been taking place already, in that the Bureau in North America has been building relationships since President Biden was inaugurated in January 2021.

“This close diplomatic relationship with the US administration is crucial in underpinning efforts to secure inward investment, grow trade and build academic and other partnerships as the Executive seeks to rebuild our economy, stimulate tourism and revitalise our society after the pandemic.

“We invited the President and Vice President to visit and we very much hope we will be able to welcome them here soon.”

Any Biden visit may not be warmly welcomed by unionists, who have been angered by the President’s support for the Northern Ireland Protocol, which has led to an Irish Sea border.

Last month Mr Biden also caused anger after he blamed “the Brits” for his great grandfather leaving Ireland.

Asked at a press conference about children at the US-Mexico border, Mr Biden referred to his ancestors when talking about the difficult choices migrants have to make.

He said last month: “When my great grandfather got on a coffin ship in the Irish Sea, expectation was, was he going to live long enough on that ship to get to the United States of America? But they left because of what the Brits had been doing,” he said. “They were in real, real trouble. They didn’t want to leave. But they had no choice.”

In an event this week, former US First Lady Hillary Clinton said the Biden team is committed to the success of Northern Ireland economically and politically.

Mrs Clinton was speaking at ‘Beyond Decision 2020’, an ‘in conversation’ event organised by Queen’s University, in partnership with University College London’s Centre on US Politics, with support from the US Department of State.

Mrs Clinton, who was US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, said the Biden administration will have a “very keen focus” on what happens in Northern Ireland.

“I know that the Biden Administration — the people who are in it — will be very attuned to what’s happening there, and will play whatever role they constructively can play in trying to make sure whatever problems Brexit has brought to the situation on the island and between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and the water barrier between the island and the UK,” she said on Thursday.

“We need to be encouraging the resolution of any kind of artificial barrier and anything that undermines the Good Friday Agreement, and I know the Biden-Harris administration will certainly pay attention to that.”