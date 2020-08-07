Foster 'disappointed' in Taoiseach's comments about England losing interest in NI

First Minister Arlene Foster has said that she is "disappointed" by comments from Taoiseach Micheal Martin around his Government's Shared Island Unit.

In an interview with the Irish Independent Mr Martin said the unit is getting ready for the possibility that England may get “turned off” Northern Ireland.

His comments came after the first North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting in more than three years last week.

Responding to the Taoiseach Mrs Foster said that a "good neighbourly north-south relationship requires consistency".

The DUP leader said his comments were disappointing coming "after a positive NSMC meeting".

"The principle of consent determines Northern Ireland's place in the UK," Mrs Foster said.

"Northern Ireland will keep moving forward by respecting our diverse identities not dubious theories."

In the interview the Taoiseach stated that he accepted the Good Friday Agreement had created "two distinct political jurisdictions".

He expressed hope that the Shared Ireland Unit could lead to greater north-south cooperation on infrastructure projects

“What happens if England gets turned off Northern Ireland? We’ve got to be thinking all this through,” he said.

Mr Martin said he was opposed to holding a border poll now as it would be “too divisive and too threatening”.

Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement the Northern Ireland Secretary must call a border poll if its believed the majority of people in Northern Ireland are in favour of Irish unity.

Sinn Fein upped their calls for a border poll during the fractured Brexit process.

Despite the party's strong showing in the last Irish General Election, a government was eventually formed by Mr Martin's Fianna Fail, Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael and the Greens.

Last week Mrs Arlene Foster said she did not feel threatened by the Shared Island Unit.

“It does not threaten our constitutional position or what we believe in, so I don’t feel threatened at all by the Shared Island Unit,” she explained.