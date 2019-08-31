Foster hails £500m extra for education sector but calls for end to stalemate

DUP leader Arlene Foster last night welcomed news of a £500m cash boost for Northern Ireland's education sector.

The additional funding - to be spent over the next three years - comes as a consequence of education funding announced by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

It comes in addition to the extra education spending negotiated for Northern Ireland as part of the DUP's confidence and supply pact with the Government.

But the Fermanagh MLA warned that more money - while necessary - was not sufficient to solve the problems facing the Northern Ireland education system.

She also called on her political opponents Sinn Fein to end what she called their "boycott" of the Stormont Assembly and Executive.

"Money alone will not fix education in Northern Ireland." Mrs Foster said.

"It is deeply frustrating that there is no Northern Ireland Assembly with a local minister to set the priorities and change approaches.

"Sinn Fein continues to place their preconditions above getting on with the job.

"It's time for them to lift the boycott.

"Whilst some focus on refighting process arguments, this is delivery on matters of importance.

"We will continue to work with the Government to deliver more funding for schools and hospitals as well as ensure our police is properly resourced to tackle crime."

In England, the increased education funding will be focused on the special needs sector.

Mrs Foster said she would be meeting senior officials at Northern Ireland's Department of Education to urge them to do the same.

She said: "I also welcome the priority that is being placed on special educational needs.

"I have asked to meet the permanent secretary in the Department of Education to press for special needs to be prioritised in Northern Ireland too."