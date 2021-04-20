Foster insists there is no boycott of meetings with Irish ministers

Arlene Foster has denied that her party is boycotting meetings with Dublin ministers as Mary Lou McDonald accused the DUP of trying to "cherry-pick" the Good Friday Agreement.

While her party did not take part in a North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting on Friday, the First Minister yesterday told the Assembly speculation about a boycott was "misplaced" and "mischievous".

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the DUP needed to behave "like adults". Mrs Foster said it was "simply not the case" her party wasn't attending meetings in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The NMSC is the main body for cross-border cooperation between Stormont and Dublin.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon claimed a meeting last Friday involving Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan had been "blocked" because no accompanying unionist minister "would make themselves available".

Alliance Justice Minister Naomi Long tweeted that it was the second NSMC meeting in as many weeks to be "obstructed in this way" and was "unacceptable".

The DUP's position will be tested tomorrow when a meeting is due to take place involving Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Mrs Foster said it was "simply not the case" DUP policy was now to boycott the meetings. She said she had spoken to the Taoiseach by telephone just over a week ago.

She said the protocol was not part of the NSMC, but she added: "North-South relationships will of course be affected by the fact that the protocol is in place because it has damaged East-West relationships and we need to sort it out.

"We need to get rid of the protocol so that we can continue to have relationships with our nearest neighbour in the appropriate way in the future."

Ms McDonald met Executive party leaders in Belfast yesterday but not Mrs Foster. She said a meeting with the DUP would take place soon.

The Sinn Fein president said: "You can't cherry-pick the Good Friday Agreement.

"Political progress, stability and inclusion relies on all of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement working and working well.

"The North-South piece is absolutely essential and that means that unionists of all hues have to participate in those meetings.

"It would obviously be hugely problematic if there was any suggestion that any strand of unionism was stepping back from that or causing a problem with the North-South mechanism."

The Sinn Fein leader also said there could be no more delays in enacting Irish language legislation.

Mrs Foster last week said there must be "realism" over the timeline for introducing the law, and stressed that it was not a key Stormont priority amid the pandemic.

Asked about possibly delaying it until after next May's Assembly election, Ms McDonald replied: "No, we've agreed the language legislation and that needs to be delivered."

Mr Eastwood rounded on the DUP for missing the NSMC meeting.

"This in-and-out approach in terms of their engagement with political institutions is childish and needs to stop," he said.

"There is no Good Friday Agreement if one of the strands is taken away."