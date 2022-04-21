Four ex-DUP councillors back Alex Easton as independent candidate in North Down

Four ex-DUP councillors have endorsed independent unionist Alex Easton in his bid to hold his North Down Assembly seat.

They said he had an unrivalled record as a constituency worker and was a strong unionist.

Mr Easton quit the DUP last summer, and the party is hoping to win back his seat next month.

In a statement, ex-DUP councillors Terry Malcolm, George McMurtry, Bill Keery and Wesley Irvine voiced their support for Mr Easton.

“On key issues for North Down — our economy, education, health service, housing, rising fuel costs, people needing support for complex health conditions — we have always found Alex has stepped up to the plate,” they said.

“He never fails to make himself personally available at the point of constituents’ needs.

“He has advocated with conviction and passion for the Union for all the people. In this proportional representation election, as Alex has put North Down first, we will be putting him first on our ballot papers.”

Mr Malcolm said: “I was chairman of North Down and Ards road safety committee.

“Alex regularly liaised with Stormont and the roads service to sort out issues.

“His actions helped reduce speeding and road fatalities. He was instrumental in securing more visible speeding signage on the Rathgael Road, which had been dangerous.

“I represented the DUP for three years, and I found it very set in its ways and not open to new ideas. Alex did the wise thing by getting out.”

Mr Irvine, who left the DUP in March and works in Mr Easton’s office, added: “I have seen Alex’s tremendous work rate at first hand and I am calling on people to vote for him.”

Former independent unionist councillor Austen Lennon also voiced his backing for the independent candidate.

Mr Easton said he “hugely supported” their endorsement. “I am quietly confident of holding my seat. My team has so far knocked 22,000 doors and we’re aiming for 33,000 by May 5,” he added.

“You have to be well organised when you don’t have a party behind you, but I’ve also found it liberating with nobody dictating what I say and do.

“I’m free to be my own person and form my own policies.”