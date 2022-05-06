Foyle: Sinn Fein first-timers put in excellent debut performances

The Foyle election count was the focus of attention late on Saturday night as the only constituency which had not declared all five MLAs.

Sinn Fein won two seats in Derry City – despite concerns their first-time candidates may come under pressure.

On Saturday, it was a matter of time for Ciara Ferguson who reached the quota on the eighth count and was duly elected.

She will join her running mate Padraig Delargy back in Stormont.

Mr Delargy comfortably topped the poll with 9,471 first preference votes to the delight of party supporters at Meadowbank Arena in Magherafelt.

Both Ms Ferguson and Mr Delargy were co-opted during the last mandate.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Ferguson said it was an “honour and privilege” to represent the people of Foyle and she was keen to return to Stormont to put money in the pockets of struggling citizens.

"The health service is key and people want to see delivery, there is £1bn there to invest in the health service; we need to reduce our waiting lists, particularly in the constituency of Foyle, mental health is a key concern for us,” she added.

"We had really good conversations on the doors and we loved engaging with the public. The cost of living crisis is of most concern for the most vulnerable and working families.”

In a near empty venue, tables were dismantled and rubbish cleared as the count continued into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin got over the line late on Saturday night, leaving People Before Profit’s Shaun Harkin in a battle for the final seat with the DUP’s Gary Middleton and UUP’s Ryan McCready.

She emphasised the need to invest in skills and jobs in Derry, saying the city has been acutely impacted by the cost of living crisis due to its low wage economy.

"It’s about bringing good jobs to Derry, well paid jobs. But in order to do that we need to raise our skills base. It’s about skills, skills, skills,” Ms McLaughlin said.

"This is a time for delivery and this is the time for opportunity, and we’re going to work within that context because that raises everybody’s standards.

"There are lots of policies that need to change in order to make sure there are incentives for investment in our city. I’m passionate about Derry, I love Derry, I love the people of Derry; but you know, they need to be better served than they have been in the past.”

Mr Harkin was eventually eliminated at Stage 11 but left with his head high, proud of his performance.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “We feel like we’ve been it it right down to the wire, we’re very proud of our campaign and very happy to see Gerry Carroll retain his seat in West Belfast.

"It’s been a very difficult campaign for the left. There’s been a clear shift to Sinn Fein and Alliance and that’s put a squeeze on a lot of other parties, including People Before Profit.

"We got a good first preference vote and made a lot of ground with transfers, so we appreciate all the support that people gave us.”

UUP’s Ryan McCready (right) shakes the hand of the DUP’s Gary Middleton wishing him good luck as he concedes the final seat as an MLA for Foyle in the Northern Ireland Assembly election after he lost by 95 votes. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Around 1am Mr McCready conceded defeat to Mr Middleton with only 95 votes between them.

A relieved Mr Middleton delivered a speech in front of family, colleagues and party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

He paid tribute to his election team and thanked his wife for her support; and apologised for putting her through a nail biting two days.

"I’m delighted to have secured the unionist seat in Foyle, obviously it was tight run, it was always going to be,” he said.

"The clear message that I’ve got from listening to people right across the country is that they want unionists to work together and want unionists to set aside whatever issues they have and get right behind the cause that we want to secure and that’s the United Kingdom.”

On Friday, the SDLP’s Mark H Durkan was elected on the first count after reaching a quota set at 7,811.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was somewhat downbeat about the party’s prospects throughout Northern Ireland.

He remained hopeful of gaining three seats in Foyle but accepted that was an uphill task.

Other candidates were earlier bunched and vying for the two remaining seats.

Ryan McCready polled strongly with a first preference vote of 3,744 to Gary Middleton’s 4,101.

Mr Delargy spoke of his delight at being returned as an MLA with a considerable margin.

He said: “We’re delighted and want to thank each and every voter who turned out to give us our support and we’re delighted with the turn out not just in Derry but across the North.”

“People on the doors saying they wanted real change and want to deliver that in the Executive on Monday.”

He was always confident his running mate Ciara Ferguson was also going to get through and said the public knew Sinn Fein was going to put £1bn into the health service and £230 into every household to help with the cost of living crisis.

Mr Delargy also said he would like to see new leadership in the department for the economy to deliver “transformation for Derry” and 10,000 students at the Magee campus by 2030.

His party is committed to getting the Executive back up and running again straight away.

Mark H Durkan was pleased to get his party’s first seat in the election. “Our performance has been solid enough in Foyle but we’re disappointed about how things are looking across the North.

“We fielded a good strong team of candidates across the North but unfortunately that the urge to see a nationalist First Minister was irresistible for some voters.”

He said the issues in Foyle remain the same and for too long Derry has suffered and “we’ve plagued by poverty”.

Whoever is elected First Minister needs to make Derry a priority, he asserted, by ensuring there is a balanced regional economy.