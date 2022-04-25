Fresh faces: The DUP candidates contesting an Assembly election for the first time

They are the changing face of the DUP, the younger candidates hoping to take an Assembly seat for the first time.

Across the constituencies, the party is looking to freshen up its Stormont team.

David Brooks. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Running in East Belfast is David Brooks, who serves as the DUP’s group leader on Belfast City Council and is well thought of at City Hall.

He is known for being one of the more liberal DUP councillors, previously speaking out against some of his colleagues’ comments regarding the LGBT community.

Mr Brooks was first elected to the city council in 2019, securing 13.37% of the first-preference votes in the Lisnasharragh ward. He has called for increased regulation of ‘pop-up’ clothing banks in Belfast and for better football facilities for local teams.

Mr Brooks worked as a constituency officer for the late Christopher Stalford, and a constituency assistant to Jonathan Buckley, Joanne Bunting and Gordon Lyons.

Also running for an Assembly seat for the first time is Phillip Brett.

Jennifer Gilmour. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

A candidate in North Antrim, he was first elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in 2014. He serves as the party’s group leader on the council.

Coming from a mixed background, Mr Brett’s brother Gavin, a Protestant, was shot dead by the UDA as he stood with Catholic friends near Naomh Eanna GAC in Newtownabbey. He has spoken out against sectarianism and has been vocal about housing issues and improved education provision.

Speaking after announcing he was to run, Mr Brett said that if elected, he would focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis, improved access to GPs and spiralling hospital waiting lists. He also said he would push for the delivery of “all parts” of the 2020 New Decade, New Approach agreement.

Running in South Down, meanwhile, is accountant Diane Forsythe, who resigned from the DUP last June, accusing it of “shameful sexism, ageism and an undercurrent of bullying”. Her father, councillor Glyn Hanna, also quit, only for both to return to the fold under leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Ms Forsythe ran for a Westminster seat in 2017 and, despite having no previous political experience, performed well, increasing the DUP’s vote in South Down by 9.3%.

Alan Robinson

She has spoken out on issues including the reduced provision of rural healthcare and shortages of pre-school places.

When she ran for a Commons seat five years ago, she said: “I will work to get best deal for our farmers, fishing industry, tourism, health services and education services, as well as negotiating the best deals for operation of our border with the Republic of Ireland.”

Jennifer Gilmour has served on Ards and North Down Borough Council since 2014. She comes from a farming background and holds an honours degree in politics from Queen’s University.

During her time at Queen’s, she was the deputy chair of the DUP Association and served as women’s officer on the student Union executive.

Mrs Gilmour, who is running in North Down, is also a former member of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

From 2005 to 2007, she was employed as a constituency worker for Peter Weir, and since 2007 she has worked as Mr Weir’s office manager.

Alan Robinson is contesting the DUP’s East Londonderry seat, which was previously held by his father, George Robinson.

He is a councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, topping the poll in the Limavady ward in both the 2014 and 2019 local government elections.

Mr Robinson also worked in his father’s constituency office.