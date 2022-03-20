Fuel prices: Rishi Sunak urged to use ‘wriggle room’ on duty as MLA wants hints to become reality

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to follow through on his own hints he might introduce a fuel duty rebate.

A break for hauliers and others providing essential transport services should be the priority, said Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt.

Mr Sunak pledged on Sunday to “stand by” budget-squeezed households as he appeared to suggest help could be coming in the form of a cut to fuel duty.

Soaring prices at the pumps are one of a number of escalating financial demands the public is grappling with, along with rocketing energy bills, widespread inflation and an increase in national insurance contributions from next month.

The Chancellor is under pressure to introduce further measures to soften the impact on already stretched budgets, with reports suggesting he could slash fuel duty in his spring statement on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago the Irish Government announced petrol will be reduced by 20 cents a litre and diesel by 15 cents. A cut of two cents per litre on green diesel was also announced.

The cut will be in place until the end of August at a cost of €320m (£268m).

According to the Consumer Council, at the end of last week the average price of petrol was 163.3p per litre while diesel was 174.2p. The highest price recorded for diesel was in Downpatrick (177.4p), while Ballymoney was the highest for petrol (166.9p).

Average pump prices across the UK were 165.40p a litre for petrol and 176.76p for diesel over the weekend.

Mr Nesbitt wants to see a cut in fuel duty, particularly for those working in essential services, including hauliers and taxi drivers.

The MLA echoed calls by the Road Haulage Association for a rebate of 15p for essential users. Petrol and diesel duty is currently 57.95p per litre.

Car owners could benefit from a smaller rebate, possibly 10p per litre, Mr Nesbitt said, adding that essential workers could include carers who have to move between jobs several times daily.

For those transporting commodities, overall costs have risen by 40% in recent months, he noted.

A substantial rebate for hauliers will have an effect on costs for everybody, as it will slow price rises across the board, including food and clothing, the MLA added.

“There is a fair bit of wriggle room (for the Chancellor) and he has proven before that he can act reasonably radically,” said Mr Nesbitt, citing the response to the Covid crisis.

During interviews on Sunday Mr Sunak said he knows high prices at the pumps are “one of the biggest bills people face”.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “Obviously I can’t comment on specific things (that will be in the spring statement).

“But what I would say, I understand that… people are incredibly reliant on their cars and this is one of the biggest bills that people face, watching it go up.

“We’re all seeing that when we’re filling up our cars. I get that, that’s why we’ve frozen fuel duty already.”

Home heating oil has dropped dramatically from its highs of two weeks ago, with the average price at £513.13 for 500 litres, down from well over £600.

However, Bangor Fuels, one of the biggest distributors in the greater Belfast area, was quoting online a price of £458 on Sunday night.