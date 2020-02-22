Garda chief's view on IRA control of Sinn Fein is a wake-up call for Republic: Beattie

The Ulster Unionists have said that parties in the Republic should give "very careful consideration" to comments by the Garda Commissioner that the IRA's Army Council still exists and oversees both Sinn Fein and the paramilitary group's remaining elements.

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie was speaking after Garda chief Drew Harris said his force's view "does not differ" from the PSNI's analysis.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has insisted that her party has "no contact or relationship" with the IRA. She said that, as Sinn Fein leader, she knew who ran the party.

Mr Beattie said: "The comments from the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at a passing out ceremony for new officers at the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary, will come as a reminder to the people of the Republic that the IRA has not 'gone away'.

"Two weeks ago, 25% of people in the Republic voted for a party whose policy is reported to be directed by an unelected cabal, the IRA Army Council.

"For any Western European liberal democracy to be genuinely facing the prospect of having a terrorist group directing the policy of a party that has serious ambitions of holding executive office in a sovereign government, is a truly shocking state of affairs."

Mr Beattie said that the IRA, which killed so many people, "now directs Sinn Fein's political strategy".

He added: "A 2015 report concluded that the IRA Army Council still existed. It is shocking that nothing has changed since."

The report five years ago - jointly drafted by the PSNI and MI5 - was commissioned after the IRA murder of father-of-eight Kevin McGuigan.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said: "There never has been any justification for legacy paramilitary structures.

"We believe in openness and transparency in politics, and any external influence on elected representatives, including ministers, should be in the public domain.

"All elected representatives have a duty to uphold the pledge of office, including challenging paramilitarism."

TUV leader Jim Allister said there was now "official confirmation from the top police officer in the Republic that the situation hasn't changed" since the 2015 security report.

He challenged the DUP over its pledge in 2007 ahead of sharing power with republicans that "all paramilitary and criminal activity and terrorist structures must be abandoned before Sinn Fein is admitted to government".

Mr Allister said: "Now, 13 years later and having provided Sinn Fein with a 'fit for government' character reference to be produced during the Irish elections, unionists cannot wash their hands of republican success south of the border.

"It is long past the point when unionists should have woken up to the moral evil and political foolishness of sharing power with the IRA's political wing."

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: "We note the assessment of the Garda Commissioner and the PSNI assessment. There never was and certainly is not any place for terrorism in society.

"The only way forward should be through the ballot box. The days of a ballot paper in one hand and a bomb the other must be over.

"There must be no hiding place for those who cling to terrorism. We will continue to press the PSNI to keep a constant watch on all terror groups.

"They must be given no strangle-hold in any part of our society."

Asked about the Garda Commissioner's remarks, Mary Lou McDonald said that the IRA does not exist "so far as I am aware".

She said: "I don't answer for the IRA, I'm not a spokesperson for the IRA. I'm the leader of Sinn Fein and I'm telling you, the war is over."

She said she had "no contact or relationship with the IRA". She added: "Nobody directs Sinn Fein other than Sinn Fein members and the Sinn Fein leadership. I'm the leader of Sinn Fein, I know who runs Sinn Fein."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called on Ms McDonald to publicly state if her party has cut links with the IRA Army Council.

He tweeted: "Why doesn't McDonald disband the Army Council and the PIRA or if she cannot, repudiate them and sever all links and do so publicly and unequivocally?"

Asked about the relationship between Sinn Fein and the IRA, the Garda Commissioner said: "I am aware of the PSNI and the British security services assessment and we do not differ from that view."