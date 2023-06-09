Gavin Robinson crowned new DUP deputy leader after contest with Jonathan Buckley

Gavin Robinson has said he is “humbled” after being crowned the new deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

The MP for East Belfast came out on top against Jonathan Buckley in vote by party MLAs and MPs on Friday.

He succeeds Paula Bradley as the DUP's second-in-command.

Mr Robinson entered politics when he was co-opted onto Belfast City Council in March 2010. He went on to become the Lord Mayor of Belfast and has been an MP since May 2015.

He is on the party’s more liberal wing and is a close ally of DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Mr Robinson’s appointment will have to be ratified by the party executive at a later date. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was also re-elect as party leader on Friday.

DUP chairman Lord Morrow said: “Following our internal democratic processes Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has been re-elected as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and Gavin Robinson MP has been elected to serve as deputy leader.”

Mr Robinson said he is “humbled” to be elected to the role.

"I look forward to continuing to work with colleagues at every level within the party as we seek to deliver on our election commitments,” he said.

“A new generation of unionists are stepping forward to serve at every level within our party and in service to Northern Ireland. We all share the desire to play our part to help shape Northern Ireland into an even better place to live and work.

“I am excited that the DUP’s membership is growing as more and more people step forward to play their part in their local areas.

“I look forward to visiting every part of the country and playing my part in building and promoting the pro-Union cause as well as working to deliver on our plan for Northern Ireland.”

Sir Jeffrey said: “It has been an honour to serve as not only the DUP’s leader but also the leader of unionism. I thank colleagues for their renewal of my mandate to serve.

“I want to thank Paula Bradley for her service as deputy leader and party officer. Paula was returned to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the recent local government election and she will continue to serve her constituents as well as remaining active within our ranks.

“When first elected leader in July 2021 I said that my focus would be the restoration of Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom. That remains my focus. Aligned to this objective is the coalescing of pro-union people around the DUP’s message.

“The way forward for unionism must mean less hunting for heretics and more encouragement for converts. We remain focused on delivering on our plan for Northern Ireland and promoting the pro-Union message. Across the pro-Union community, it remains my view that there is more that unites us than divides us.”

Mr Robinson appointment now means the DUP’s top two leadership roles are filled by MPs, with Ms Bradley previously serving as an MLA before choosing not to seek re-election last May for family reasons. She was later co-opted on to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and held the seat in last month’s local government elections.

Until Mr Buckley entered that deputy leadership race, it was widely assumed that Mr Robinson would run unopposed. Prior to the vote Sir Jeffrey played down suggestions that the subsequent contest indicated a split within the party.

"I think it's a healthy thing in a democratic political party that people have choice and it's a healthy sign that the DUP has young people like Gavin and Jonathan coming forward and wanting to take up senior positions within the party,” he said.

"Gavin is a seasoned and experienced parliamentarian. Jonathan has been in the Assembly for some time. They both bring strong attributes in making their case and I wish them both well.

"It's not for me to decide, it's for the electoral college to decide who should be the deputy leader.

"So, I don't detect any sense that this is about splits or divisions. And it is not unusual in a political party to have competition for posts such as this and it demonstrates that the DUP is in healthy shape."

The DUP leader added: "There certainly isn't a split. The DUP has shown both in the Assembly and the council elections that our unity is our strength.

"I've worked hard as party leader over the last two years to build that unity and it's there.

"Tonight (Thursday) I'll be in South Belfast, an association that is attracting new members, I'll be sitting alongside our MLA Edwin (Poots) in south Belfast, we'll be looking back at the coronation, we'll be celebrating Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom and our success in the council elections, but we'll be looking to the future, we'll be looking to the future in terms of unionism and the leadership that is required.

"So, in that sense, the DUP is very unified."