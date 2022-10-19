Gavin Robinson: December election won’t change DUP’s opposition to Northern Ireland Protocol

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said an election would not change his party’s opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol if a poll is called at the end of this month.

The east Belfast politician was speaking after the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed on Tuesday he would call an Assembly election “at one minute past midnight” if Stormont has not been restored by October 28.

The Electoral Office has already informed parties here that if an Assembly election goes ahead it will take place on December 15.

Sinn Fein’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he does not think “anybody with any sense” would want an election in December and called on the DUP to “respect the outcome of the last election”, after the unionist party refused to nominate a Speaker or establish an Executive over their anger at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, both men believed Mr Heaton-Harris was being serious when he threatened to call a poll.

"I think one thing guaranteed from another election is that there will be further delay in sorting out the problems that are the barrier to the restoration of devolution,” said Gavin Robinson.

"There will be a period of needless introspection. The one thing that won’t change is every day, every unionist MP and every unionist MLA reaffirms their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol. Irrespective of the outcome of the election.

"We stood for election in May and argued there could only be stable politics in Northern Ireland if the foundations of the settlement we have are right and the Northern Ireland Protocol upset that.

"These are not new issues. Why doesn’t the Secretary of State focus on providing the solution the people of Northern Ireland need?

"I think the Secretary of State seems to be heading along that path quite firmly. I don’t see what it will change I don’t see how it helps deliver a solution to sort out the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

On Tuesday, Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea told the Belfast Telegraph contingency planning is already under way.

“If an election is called we are working towards the December 15,” she said.

“It’s not for me to say if it will happen or not. And obviously if the Government takes a different route of action that will change.”

Mr Murphy challenged the DUP on their refusal to enter into an Executive and said issues around the protocol would only be addressed between the UK, Irish Government and Brussels.

"I don’t think anybody with any sense would want an election in the run up to December,” Mr Murphy said.

"I think what people want to happen is we respect the outcome of the last election. We really need a collective effort to put pressure on to get proper help from London. The issues Gavin raises around the protocol and other matters are not going to be resolved around the Executive table.

"The absence of an Executive and the refusal of the DUP to allow an Executive to be formed... that absence only damages the people we collectively represent here. We want to get on with the job we were elected to do.”