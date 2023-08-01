Gay DUP councillor voices opposition to flying Progress Pride flag on council buildings

A gay DUP councillor has said she does not “need a flag thrown back in my face” when voicing her opposition to flying an updated Pride flag.

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Alison Bennington was speaking during an Alliance motion to fly the Progress Pride flag on council buildings.

Councillor Lewis Boyle said he was “greatly disappointed” his motion to update the council’s LGBTQ flag flying policy was defeated during Monday’s full council meeting.

The motion sought an updated version of the rainbow flag to be flown annually at Ballyclare Town Hall, Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre.

The Progress Pride flag includes the traditional rainbow colours and includes a number of arrows to acknowledge transgender people and LGBTQ people of colour.

Speaking during the meeting, Ms Bennington said the Pride flag is already flown on council buildings and flying an updated version will “significantly upset community and workplace harmony” and warned of the potential cost to council of any legislative change.

Ms Bennington added that as a “gay person” she does not feel there is a requirement for any variation of the Pride flag to be flown in the borough.

“Once again, the Alliance Party is seeking to set apart a section of the community and alienate others,” she said.

“I want to be included in society. Why make us stand out by putting a label across our heads?

“I joined the DUP because I wanted to be treated as an equal. I am treated as an equal. I do not need a flag to be thrown back in my face. I will not support this motion.”

Mr Boyle had urged the council to “reaffirm its commitment to the LGBTQ community” and said he brought the motion “as a point of equality and representation” and “not as a point of political point scoring”.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council approved an Alliance motion in July 2019 to fly a rainbow flag at Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre during Belfast’s annual Pride event to “recognise the contribution made to the borough by LGBTQ+ residents and reject all forms of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community” and “as a symbol of inclusivity”.

Ulster Unionist councillor Stewart Wilson questioned if the council would still be able to endorse International Women’s Day and suggested that support for the motion also had potential to “undermine women’s rights”.

Sinn Fein Cllr Michael Goodman commented that Union flags and Ulster flags “the size of bed sheets” are being flown outside an integrated school and outside churches.

“How is that respecting people who live in this borough?” he said.

Ulster Unionist councillor Stephen Cosgrove said the proposal may have been something he would have liked to support but it had been brought “without any background” and had “no substantive evidence to back it up”, which he described as “quite annoying”.

The motion fell after 14 votes in favour and 21 against with an abstention by the SDLP.

