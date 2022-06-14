GB News to broadcast Twelfth celebrations after BBC NI axes live coverage

GB News has announced it will broadcast live coverage of the Twelfth parades.

Coming soon after BBC NI faced a backlash for confirming it would be replacing the live coverage with edited highlights, GB News also confirmed that the former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster would be leading the coverage.

In a statement, GB News said it will broadcast live from the parades following the BBC’s “controversial last-minute decision to drop their live coverage”.

Ahead of commentating on the event, Dame Arlene Foster said she was “incredibly proud of GB News for stepping up to fill a void left by the national broadcaster.”

She added: “One of the reasons I joined GB News was to bring a better understanding of Northern Ireland life and culture to a wider UK audience. GB News stands for inclusion, of all regional voices, and the Orange Parades are core to our voice in Northern Ireland.”

The coverage will focus on the largest of the Orange Parades in Armagh, with Northern Ireland correspondent Douglas Beattie on the ground to “explain the patriotism, pageantry and colour of the processions".

Mr Beattie said: “The BBC has huge resources so it’s a challenge to mount this broadcast at such short notice, but that makes it even more exciting. And as we proved with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, you don’t need to be the biggest broadcaster to win viewers’ hearts.”

Taking issue with the new BBC plans for the coverage, he said: “Edited highlights are never the same – you really need live coverage to capture the immediacy, passion and emotion of the Orange Parades, so that’s what we’ll deliver.”

Unionists and Orange Order members were quick to welcome the development.

Senior Orangeman Edward Stevenson said he was delighted by the news. "Live coverage of the Twelfth is very important to so many people, particularly those who are unable to attend parades for a range of reasons,” he said. "We were inundated with calls, many of them from older people who were concerned that they would miss out on this year's parades. So I am in no doubt that this announcement will come as a huge boost.”

The Orange Order’s Grand Secretary, Rev Mervyn Gibson, told BBC Evening Extra the organisation had been working with GB News to plan the coverage.

He said his understanding the coverage would last around an hour and focus on Armagh.

While there had been anger towards the BBC, he said the Orange Order would continue to cooperate in recording material for the edited highlights.

The DUP’s Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds commended GB news after the “outrageous” decision of the BBC, and said it had indicated the broadcaster was out of touch with local audiences.

"It stands in contrast to the GB News decision which evidently wants to reach into the unique blend of identities which make up our great United Kingdom.”

The TUV’s Newry and Armagh spokesperson, Keith Ratcliffe, said his party had first suggested the idea to GB News themselves.

“I am absolutely delighted that the channel has stepped in and is for the first time ever offering a UK wide audience the opportunity to experience the colour, spectacle and sound of the Twelfth live in the comfort of their own homes,” he said.

He also said it raised questions about the BBC licence fee.

“If a relatively new, non-publicly funded broadcaster can find the resources to cover the Twelfth live what are we to make of the BBC excuse that they cannot do it because of financial pressures?”

Last week, a BBC NI spokesperson said the significance of the Twelfth celebrations will be properly acknowledged.

“We know that the Orange tradition is important for many people and that it forms part of the wider diversity of local society...this is something that we’ll want to describe and explain as part of our 12 July coverage — and more generally.”