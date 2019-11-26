General Election 2019: Stormzy urges young people to register to vote as thousands scramble to meet Northern Ireland deadline

London rapper Stormzy has taken to social media in an effort to encourage young people to register to vote ahead of the deadline on Tuesday night.

In posts on Instagram and Twitter, Stormzy threw his weight behind Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying he was "the first man in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back to the people and helping those who need a helping hand from the government the most.

"It is very very very important that every single person who reads this goes and registers to vote," he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Do not just scroll past, don’t sit there and think “my one little vote ain’t gonna do anything”—your vote is CRUCIAL. Your “one little vote” can quite literally tip the scale for what will be the most important election of our generation," he said.

His post was later mocked by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Thousands have registered to vote in Northern Ireland in the weeks since the General Election was called.

The Electoral Commission said there was a “real push” on to add people to the electoral register ahead of the deadline at midnight on Tuesday.

Just over half of young people between the ages of 16 and 34 in Northern Ireland are on the electoral register.

And more than 47,000 new applications were made in Northern Ireland to join the electoral register since the MPs fired the starting gun in October.

It is thought the electoral roll is around 74% complete.

Analysis of Electoral Commission data has revealed the number of people who don’t vote often dwarfs the number of people that vote for the winning MP.

Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said people who had moved house recently were less likely to be registered to vote.

“If you’ve been living in your house for under a year, there’s a one in 10 chance that you’ll be correctly registered,” he said.

Meanwhile social media users have used the long-running dispute between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy as a way to spark interest among young people.

Manchester City player Raheem Sterling also encouraged people to register in what he described as "a public service announcement".