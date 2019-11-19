General Election: Alliance hits out over 'fake news' posters linking party to IRA

The posters have been erected at a number of locations in Bangor

The Alliance Party has hit out at posters that have appeared linking the party to the IRA.

A number of posters have been erected in Bangor that show masked gunmen in paramilitary uniform and feature the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein logos.

The posters state: "The Unholy Alliance/SF. If you vote for them Alliance/SF... IRA win!

"Don't let the IRA have the last laugh."

Alliance's North Down candidate Stephen Farry labelled the posters "fake news" saying they are putting candidates, canvassers and supporters' safety at risk.

"We are not long into the General Election campaign and yet leaflets, banners, social media posts and other fake news seem to be the dominant narrative so far,” said Dr Farry.

"Alliance has condemned each of them and we do the same with this. I call on the other candidates running in North Down to also unequivocally condemn these posters.

"Not only are these posters disingenuous but they are also dangerous, placing myself and other Alliance candidates, as well as our canvassers and supporters, at risk.

"This fake news and gutter politics is wrong and it needs to stop immediately, right across Northern Ireland. We need to get away from this sort of politics and talk about the issues which affect the people in this election."

The appearance of the posters comes amid a row of material that has been placed around Belfast and elsewhere attacking Sinn Fein's North Belfast candidate John Finucane and his family.

Sinn Fein has called on the DUP, in particular party leader Arlene Foster, to condemn the material.

The DUP said it was unaware of the posters saying it had not role in their creation and were not part of their campaign.

Arlene Foster challenged Sinn Fein to condemn the IRA's attempts to kill her father and Nigel Dodds.

"It is a bit rich to listen to people talking about violence and hate crimes and what have you," said Mrs Foster at a DUP policy launch on Tuesday.

"We need complete clarity from Sinn Fein around some of the most violent acts that took place here in Northern Ireland.

"We need to hear from them what they have to say about that."