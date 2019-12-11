General Election: Belfast Telegraph will have you covered once counts begin

It has been hailed as the most important general election in a generation and the Belfast Telegraph will be at all of Northern Ireland's counting centres as the results come rolling in.

Our round-the-clock coverage begins after polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday, when our website will be following each twist and turn of the evening until all of the 18 constituencies are declared.

We'll also be covering the national results during what should be a nail-biting count, as well as bringing expert analysis from our political editor Suzanne Breen.

Northern Ireland's key battlegrounds - North, East and South Belfast, along with Fermanagh and South Tyrone and Foyle - will be the ones to watch.

North Down is also guaranteed to change hands following the decision by independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon not to stand.

Follow us on Twitter via @BelTel for live reporting from counting centres in Belfast's Titanic Exhibition Centre, Omagh, Magherafelt and Bangor.

And log onto our Facebook page for an overview of our online coverage, plus what's happening outside of the world of politics.

On television, BBC One NI's overnight show starts at 9.55pm, running until 2am on Friday, with Mark Carruthers in Broadcasting House, reporter Tara Mills at the Belfast count and Mark Simpson breaking down the data in a virtual studio.

Huw Edwards will be the Beeb's national anchor.

National election coverage on UTV starts just before 10pm with Election 2019 Live: The Results - helmed by Tom Bradby - which will be on the air until 6am.

UTV will broadcast 'Vote 19' tomorrow between 2pm-3pm and 5pm-6pm, with commentators Alex Kane, Allison Morris, Sam McBride and Deirdre Heenan joining Paul Clark and Ken Reid in the Belfast studio.

Back on the BBC, Radio Ulster will be broadcasting an extended Nolan Show between 9am and noon tomorrow.